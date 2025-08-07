Steve Sarkisian Gets Honest About State of Texas Longhorns Offense
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are on the cusp of beginning a highly-anticipated 2025 season, starting with the opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.
But with fall camp still in full swing, kickoff in Columbus still feels like an eternity away in the eyes of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. He met with the media on Tuesday and talked about what he's seen from the team as padded practices begin.
Sarkisian admitted that the offense still has some work to do to reach the level of play from the defense.
Texas Defense Currently Better Than Offense
"I would say our defense is ahead of our offense, and I'm okay with that," Sarkisian said. "Now gotta start going on offense. We gotta pick it up and play it a little better consistently than we have."
As the cliche goes, "iron sharpens iron." Going up against an elite defense in practice will only help Arch Manning and the offense in the long run. After all, the Texas offense is what often came back to bite the team during each of the three losses last season. In those same defeats, the defense made plays that kept the game alive for the Longhorns.
Sure, Texas' elite defense has some of its own slip-ups, most notably the long screen pass for a touchdown before halftime against Ohio State, but it was the offense's inability to keep pace that ultimately led to the Longhorns seeing their national championship hopes dashed in Arlington.
"Historically for me, surely your defense better be ahead of your offense. And we are," Sarkisian said. "I think our defense is playing really good right now. The best teams I've ever been on, the defense usually is kind of ahead, from that perspective, on an offensive standpoint, not that the offense isn't doing some really good things."
Sarkisian pointed to a big "50, 60 yard" run that running back Quintrevion Wisner broke off during Tuesday's practice as proof that the offense is still executing, though he didn't like that the defense gave up such a massive play.
"I don't love that, because I want our defense to be so dominant that it makes it so hard on our offense to do what they want to do," Sarkisian said.
If the defense is as good as advertised, the Buckeyes could be in for some trouble when the two teams kick off in Columbus on Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. CT.