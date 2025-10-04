Texas Longhorns vs. Florida Gators Live Game Updates
The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Florida Gators in their SEC opener at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, in Gainesville, Florida, at The Swamp.
If everything goes as planned, they will head into their annual Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners with a conference record of 1-0.
However, a lot has to happen between now and then.
Where Texas looks to show improvement
Establishing an offensive rhythm has proved difficult for the Longhorns at times, and they will need to build upon the improvements they displayed in their 55-0 win against the Sam Houston State Bearkats before their bye week.
Defensively, Texas has looked strong so far, and its efforts could help set the tone for the team at large. They will face a Gators offense that has struggled so far in 2025, with quarterback DJ Lagway recording five passing touchdowns and six interceptions across his first four games.
Each team looks to start conference play on a high note, but only one program will wake up tomorrow having achieved its goal.
Follow below for live updates once the game gets underway:
The Gators receive the opening kick.
First Quarter
The Gators opened the matchup with a strong 13 play drive, which culminated in a 5-yard rushing touchdown for running back Jadan Baugh.
Gators 7, Longhorns 0
change of possession
After receiving the ball on their 30-yard line, the Texas Longhorns advanced 30 yards on seven plays. Quarterback Arch Manning endured a sack on the drive, and after following it with two incompletions, the Longhorns were forced to punt.
change of possession