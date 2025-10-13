Texas Longhorns vs. Kentucky Wildcats: Week 8 Preview
The Texas Longhorns will have to come down from the high of their emotion-filled rivalry victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. Texas showed a true return to form in the Red River Rivalry, leaving the Cotton Bowl with a commanding 23-6 victory over the Sooners, a golden hat and a season right back on track.
Needing to shift quickly, the Longhorns will head out on the road for another SEC clash, this time heading up to Lexington to take on the 2-3 Kentucky Wildcats for what many will consider a "trap game". With Texas still having plenty of firsts in the SEC, the Oct. 18 matchup will be the first time the Longhorns travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky for the first time in program history, with the previous two matchups being held in Austin.
The Wildcats have had a challenging start to their season, opening with a victory against Toledo, followed by opening conference play with a competitive loss to Ole Miss. Kentucky got its second victory of the season against Eastern Michigan, but has been followed up by two more conference losses to South Carolina and Georgia.
Previewing the Wildcats on Both Sides of the Ball
Kentucky's Offense
The Wildcats' offense has had a slow start to the seaosn, finding itself towards the bottom of the SEC in most statistical categories. Kentucky is second to last in average passing yards per game, averaging 172.2 yards through the air, just in front of another struggling offense in Auburn. Kentucky is also tied for dead last in passing touchdowns with just four and has the most interceptions thrown in the conference.
Kentucky started the season with former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada under center; however, in just the second game of the year, Calzada suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder. The veteran quarterback had only passed for 234 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Having to step up into the starting role was redshirt freshman Cutter Boley, who, as the Wildcats starter, has completed 48 of his 84 passes for 627 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Wildcats' rushing attack has not been much better ranked in the bottom half of the SEC in rushing yards per game, as they averaged 159.4 yards on the ground per game. Kentucky has found success punching the ball into the end zone on the ground with 10 rushing touchdowns on the year.
Kentucky's Defense
The strength of the Kentucky defense is in the secondary, although the Wildcats are allowing the third most passing yards per game in the conference, the unit has allowed the third fewest passing touchdowns in the SEC behind just Texas and Oklahoma. The defense has also been great at generating takeaways with six interceptions on the season, which is in the upper half of the SEC.
The rushing defense, however, is a weakness, being towards the bottom of the conference in average rushing yards allowed, giving up 153.6 yards to opposing offenses while allowing 12 rushing touchdowns on the season, the second most in the SEC.