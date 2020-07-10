LonghornsCountry
Texas vs. LSU Safe For Now, but How Long?

Tomer Barazani

It has been a tough week for college football fans across the nation.

On Wednesday, the Ivy league announced its decision to delay all fall sports to a to-be-determined date. A day later, the Big 10 formulated a plan to have a conference-only season for all sports taking place this fall. Longhorn fans have been on their toes watching the dominoes fall across the college football world.

In one of the more exciting games of the season, Texas is set to take on the defending national champion LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. With doubts surfacing around the highly anticipated rematch, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby had a short and simple answer when faced with the question of non-conference games being cancelled.

"I believe it's early to make that sort of a decision," Bowlsby told the Dallas Morning News.

As pressure mounts for a decision to be made, the conference should take its time in evaluating all options for the coming fall. One Big 12 source told Horns247 to watch out for a key date, July 25th, which marks the start of mandatory team activities.

Thoughts?

The outside pressures aimed at the Big 12 and SEC will be fighting a losing battle. Cross conference games will cause severe problems when it comes to testing policies and guidelines. While LSU could probably afford similar practices, the other G5 non conference teams (USF & UTEP) will not be able to sustain it. More importantly, a conference-only schedule will enable some wiggle room for games that need to be rescheduled.

As things stand, Texas is currently set to take on LSU on September 12th. 

