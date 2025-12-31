Texas Longhorns vs. Michigan Wolverines Live Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns might've missed the College Football Playoff cutoff, but their 2025 season isn't over just yet.

They will finish off the calendar year in Orlando, Florida, taking on the Michigan Wolverines in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

While each of these teams will look different due to coaching changes, transfer portal decisions and NFL Draft declarations, the players and coaches left on each roster will be fighting to bring their respective teams one more victory in 2025.

For the Longhorns in particular, this game provides an opportunity to end this rollercoaster of a season on a high note. It's a chance to prove the personnel changes they have already suffered do not define them, and a win could help them start 2026 on a positive note.

Similar stakes exist for the Wolverines, as they enter the matchup with a different coach at the helm.

A lot remains uncertain regarding lineups and personnel, but kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT.

Follow below for live updates once the game gets underway: