Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Way-Too-Early Preview: Players to Watch
In their College Football Playoff national semifinal matchup last season, the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes had arguably the two most talented rosters nationally.
Despite the player turnover since then, that still may be the case when they face off at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30. Here are some of the Ohio State players to watch in their Week 1 meeting with Texas:
1. The Quarterback
Quarterback performance will of course be an important factor in this game. We know one confirmed starter -- redshirt sophomore Arch Manning for the Texas Longhorns. But on the other side, Ohio State is in the middle of a quarterback battle between redshirt freshman Julian Sayin and redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz.
Neither quarterback has ever made a collegiate start, making the matchup against Texas a real prove-your-worth moment for whoever earns the nod. Texas's defense will again be one of the toughest in college football, creating a big challenge for Ohio State's quarterback in his first-ever start.
2. James Peoples
After the exits of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson to the NFL this offseason, the Buckeyes will have a whole new backfield look in the 2025-26 season. Peoples, a former four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, is expected to step into the starting role and establish a one-two punch with transfer CJ Donaldson Jr. The sophomore sat behind Judkins and Henderson last season, and Henderson spoke highly of Peoples at the NFL Combine, comparing him to former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. The Buckeyes stabilize their offense through a consistent, bruising run game, and Peoples will look to be the backbone of that this season, beginning with Texas in Week 1.
3. Caleb Downs
Downs, a unanimous first-team All-American last season, is Ohio State's most important returner on the defensive side of the ball and maybe overall. The junior safety will continue to be vital for the Buckeyes in new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's scheme. In the Cotton Bowl against Texas, Downs had five tackles and the game-ending interception of Quinn Ewers. This time facing Manning, Downs can be expected to utilize his versatility and athleticism to fly around the field, monitoring the opposing quarterback's dual running and passing capabilities.
4. Jeremiah Smith
In last season's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup, Smith only caught one pass for three yards. Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski's gameplan essentially eliminated the freshman star from the game, though Buckeye receivers Carnell Tate and Emeke Egbuka saw increased opportunities as a result. Smith, a first-team All American who had 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season in Columbus, will get another chance against the Longhorn secondary, which is now without cornerback Jahdae Barron and safety Andrew Mukuba. It is unlikely Smith will be limited like he was in the Cotton Bowl again, and the extent of his impact in Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30 is something to watch.
5. Transfers
Texas and Ohio State hold the 24th and 25th transfer classes, respectively, according to 247Sports' rankings. Securing 11 commits each, both teams went to the portal to fill some of the needs left by outgoing players. Through the portal, the Buckeyes added tight end Max Klare, who will be their Week 1 starter, and an experienced rusher in Donaldson Jr. to join their backfield. They also brought in two offensive tackles that are expected to earn starting roles on the left and right as well as edge Beau Atkinson after losing both starting defensive ends from a year ago. With the roster in a period of transition after a national championship year, transfers will play a big role on Aug. 30, their readiness and influence contributing to the result of the highly-anticipated, season-opening matchup.