Texas Longhorns vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Way-Too-Early Preview: Predictions
When the Texas Longhorns head to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes, the opening kickoff will be one of many happening nationally within a crowded Week 1 Saturday slate. But, it may nonetheless have the feeling of a standalone game.
As a rematch of the College Football Playoff semifinal and a season opener between top-ranked college football programs, the pressure will certainly be on at Ohio Stadium. For the Buckeyes, it is their first home game since winning the national title, looking to get started on the right foot and avoid a championship hangover. For the Longhorns, it is a prime opportunity to get revenge on the team that knocked them out last season and likely certify themselves as the No. 1 team in the country early on in the year.
Months ahead of the Aug. 30 meeting, here is our staff's predictions:
Tyler Firtel - Staff Writer
I don't think this game will be an offensive masterclass. Much like the Cotton Bowl, it may be the defenses that decide the winner. Remember, the score was 21-14 late in the fourth quarter when Jack Sawyer took a Quinn Ewers fumble 83 yards to the house, crushing the Longhorn hopes of a comeback.
With inexperienced quarterbacks behind center -- Arch Manning for Texas, who made his first two career starts last season, and one of Julian Sayin or Lincoln Kienholz for Ohio State, neither who have made a collegiate start -- I expect both teams to lean into the run in an effort to control the flow of the game. Whichever team ultimately succeeds in doing so has a big upper hand in this matchup.
Despite all of its offensive line turnover and being on the road, I like the Longhorns' chances. Texas converts when it needs to on offense and special teams, limits Ohio State's explosive opportunities and earns its first signature win of the 2025-26 season.
Prediction: Texas 23, Ohio State 17
Matt Galatzan - Publisher
Texas is not only the better team, but they are out for revenge after their disappointing college football playoff loss to the Buckeyes. Texas wins a tough one, and starts the season as the nation’s clear No. 1 team.
Prediction: Texas 30, Ohio State 20
Jon Alfano - Staff Writer
It’s hard to think of a better start to the season than this. Two blue-blood programs as well as two teams that will almost certainly be in the top five, meeting in a rematch of last year’s Cotton Bowl semifinal. What more could a college football fan ask for?
As for the matchup itself, it’s really tough to pick a winner. The Longhorns undoubtedly lost a lot of talent from last year’s roster, and Arch Manning is being thrown to the wolves right away. However, the Buckeyes not only lost a similar amount of talent, but also both their offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator in Jim Knowles.
Needless to say, both of these teams will look very different than they did in January, and it could lead to a different result as well.
Prediction: Texas 20, Ohio State 17
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
This rematch of the CFP Semifinal from last year has the potential to deliver the game of the year despite it being the first week of play.
Yes, the Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and the game will be in Columbus, but the Longhorns were able to hold their own quite well in high-pressured road matchups last year, and I don’t see that changing much this year.
Give me the Horns in a barn burner.
Prediction: Texas 21, Ohio State 17
Henry Hipschman - Staff Writer
Texas vs Ohio State has a chance to be the game of the year in the first week of college football. It will be the best look the football world will have so far of Texas’ new starting quarterback, Arch Manning and an incredible rematch of last season’s Cotton Bowl.
After a slow start and an early lead for Ohio State, Texas will find its footing against the reigning national champs and make a late game surge that ends in a Longhorn victory. Arch Manning will throw for less than 250 yards, but will have more than 50 yards rushing, a couple of passing touchdowns and at least one rushing touchdown.
It should be a close matchup and the score will reflect that.
Prediction: Texas 28, Ohio State 21
Ylver Deleon-Rios - Staff Writer
I think it's going to be close; both Texas and Ohio State are going to want to make a statement in this big SEC vs Big Ten matchup.
The big story is obviously the quarterbacks, with Arch Manning, finally being the starting quarterback for the Longhorns, and how he will play in a hostile environment like Columbus. I'd say a big key will be Sark getting Arch into a rhythm with those short and intermediate plays he likes so much.
The Longhorns need to be ready to rush whoever is the quarterback for the Buckeyes, that being either Julian Sayin or anyone else. Colin Simmons and Trey Moore have to make it uncomfortable in the pocket for whoever is in at quarterback.
I believe the Longhorns squeak one out on the road to start the season.
Prediction: Texas 31, Ohio State 28
Peyton Blalock - Staff Writer
When a week one matchup occurs between two teams that most recently faced each other in the College Football Playoff semifinal, you can’t help but start to speculate what will happen in advance.
With CJ Baxter back and Arch Manning leading the offensive charge, I think we’re looking at a much different Longhorn offense than we saw in Arlington in January. While the loss of several offensive linemen worries me, especially given OSU’s strong edge rushing, I think that protection will be strong enough for this offense to generate plays in important moments.
I would even have Texas pulling away by more in the second half if not for the fact that they’ll be playing in front of a crowd predominantly made up of OSU fans.
Prediction: Texas 24, Ohio State 21
JD Andress - Staff Writer
It’s hard to say what a matchup looks like between two storied programs with both having new quarterbacks at the helm. While Arch Manning has gotten reps in games, it’s impossible to determine to what extent the playbook will be available to him from the first snap. The one thing that hasn’t changed, is the stingy defense, both programs fans have grown accustomed to. For that reason, I expect a defensive battle.
Prediction: Texas 20, Ohio State 17