Texas Longhorns vs. San Jose State Spartans Way-Too-Early Preview: Players to Watch
The Texas Longhorns carry what is widely considered to be one of the most talented rosters in college football ahead of this season, but their Week 2 opponent can’t be entirely counted out.
The San Jose State Spartans face multiple issues, including their ability to run the ball and the loss of several key non-returners.
However, despite their challenges, San Jose State possesses players on both sides of the ball who have the potential to create plays if the Longhorns get complacent. Here are five Spartans that Texas will have to especially account for in their Sept. 6 matchup against San Jose State:
1. Jordan Pollard - LB
Pollard finished the 2024 season with 115 tackles (14 tackles for loss), and he’s expected to lead San Jose State’s talented linebacker room this season. Selected as a First-Team All-Mountain West linebacker as a junior, many anticipate that Pollard will be the heartbeat of this defense during his senior season. He made 36 more tackles his junior year than his sophomore year, and a continued upward trajectory from him could at least partly disrupt the Longhorns’ strong run game.
2. Taniela Latu - LB
It might seem odd to kick the list off with two linebackers, but Latu and Pollard are anticipated to emerge as top components of this year’s San Jose State team. Latu will be a redshirt senior this season, and he accumulated 70 tackles (seven for loss) during his last season. Having played together before, Pollard and Latu will likely have the advantage of playing to each other’s strengths early in the season. The duo might not have enough horsepower to fully stop Texas’ run game, but they can certainly slow it down if they play to their full potential on Sept. 6.
3. Walker Eget - QB
As the QB of this team, Eget will be expected to lead the Spartans’ offensive efforts against the Longhorns. Given San Jose State’s ongoing struggle to establish itself as a rushing threat, viewers can expect to see Eget try to throw as much as possible. However, with a Texas defense as strong on the edge as this one is, time will be greatly limited for Eget. His offensive line might not be used to facing edge rushers like sophomore Colin Simmons or senior Trey Moore, so it will be interesting to see how they fare.
4. Floyd Chalk - RB
As mentioned above, San Jose State’s ability to run the football was a liability for the team last year. They had one of the worst rushing teams in the Mountain West conference, so Chalk is faced with the unique opportunity to elevate the Spartans’ run game by a large margin this year. He had 721 yards last season, as a junior transfer from Grambling State. No longer a newcomer for the Spartans, Chalk has had time to further develop under head coach Ken Niumatalolo. A hope for San Jose State fans is that his senior season is a breakout one, which could start to manifest against an opponent like Texas.
5. Isiah Revis - SAF
The redshirt senior recorded 72 tackles (seven for loss) last season, demonstrating his ability to perform when the ball comes his way. An experienced safety, he will be a key component of the Spartans’ secondary against the Longhorns. He will likely get a lot of action against a team as strong as Texas, and it will be interesting to see how he handles receivers like junior DeAndre Moore Jr., sophomore Ryan Wingo and other talented pass catchers in burnt orange.