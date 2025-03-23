Where Does Texas Longhorns Star Colin Simmons Rank Among 2025 Pass Rushers?
With a massive exit of veteran players from the Texas Longhorns secondary ahead of the 2025 season, the time has come for the next wave of athletes to leave their legacy.
One underclassman in particular that already looks poised to ink his name as a Longhorn legend is sophomore EDGE, Colin Simmons. The Dallas native registered a team-high of nine sacks alongside 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and 48 total tackles in a stellar true freshman season. He capped it off by being the first Texas player to earn the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award in its seven-year history and was recently honored in Atlanta.
The impressive showing in just his first year sporting the burnt orange looks to be just the beginning of a successful career for Simmons, and Max Chadwick of PFF claims he'll enter the season as the nation's top returning EDGE rusher.
"Simmons entered college with a ton of hype as a top-15 overall recruit and has somehow already exceeded expectations," Chadwick wrote. "His elite combination of bend and advanced pass-rush moves is reminiscent of Von Miller."
A five-star All-American out of Duncanville, Simmons arrived on the Forty Acres as the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Texas by ESPN and No. 2 by On3 and Rivals. He accumulated 52 total tackles and 10 sacks in his senior season and helped bring his team to back-to-back state championship appearances in 2022 and 2023.
Simmons would go on to play in all 15 games for the Longhorns as a true freshman in 2024. Some notable performances included his season-high three tackles for loss and two sacks against Mississippi State in Texas' SEC opener and his first career interception during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal versus Clemson.
Simmons will have some fellow underclassmen competition in 2025, according to Chadwick, as South Carolina boasts a dangerous sophomore EDGE with Dylan Stewart. He counted 6.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles across all 13 games he appeared in for the Gamecocks and was named a Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Finalist.
The Texas defense is poised to remain dominant in 2025, retrieving some strength with the return of Simmons, senior EDGE Trey Moore, junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., and senior Ethan Burke.
The Longhorns will begin their season on Aug. 30 in Columbus, Ohio as they take on the Ohio State Buckeyes.