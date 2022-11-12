The Texas Longhorns continue Big 12 action when they host TCU at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns (6-3, 4-2 in Big 12) enter the game with bowl eligibility in hand but a hunger to do more. With a 34-27 win over Kansas State, Texas exorcised a couple of demons — struggles on the road and holding a lead. Plus, Texas is still in a race to claim the second spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Texas is tied for second place with Baylor and Kansas State, and all are two games behind TCU (9-0, 6-0).

Here are the staff predictions for Saturday's game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: Texas is facing its most important game of the season against TCU. This is not a free shot like it was against Alabama. Lose, and the Big 12 title is likely gone with it. Win, and you are one step closer to being in Arlington. I think they get it done, albeit in a tight one. Texas 45 TCU 41

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Longhorns kept their Big 12 title hopes alive with an ugly win over Kansas State last week. They’ll now be faced with their third straight ranked game in a row, but it doesn’t come tougher than against TCU. Despite home-field advantage and a real shot at getting closer to clinching a spot in the conference championship with a win, Texas will come up just short in a game that will see the Horned Frogs throwing up some painful Horns down signs after a close win in Austin. TCU 41, Texas 37

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The game of the weekend in the Big 12. The undefeated Horned Frogs try to continue their Cinderella run as they make the trip to Austin. This game will be decided by how much TCU can slow down Texas running back Bijan Robinson and the Longhorns' powerful rushing attack. The Horned Frogs are an excellent second-half team and that should bode well if they are within striking distance at halftime. I think Texas will use the home crowd to its advantage and win an instant classic. The Longhorns have shown this year that they can beat anyone, and I believe Saturday they will beat the No. 4 team in the country. Texas 38, TCU 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The fact that TCU is a seven-point underdog in Austin is intriguing. Frankly, the Horned Frogs have cracked the code when it comes to playing in Austin since it returned to the Big 12. The Horned Frogs have won four of the last five matchups in Austin. This team isn’t going to be intimidated by nearly 100,000 in burnt orange. You may have heard College Gameday will be in Austin, too. Well, here’s a quirky stat for you. When TCU is one of the featured teams on Gameday, the Horned Frogs are 7-1 — and 3-0 on the road. Texas running back Bijan Robinson is going to be an absolute problem for Texas Tech. But so will TCU running back Kendre Miller for Texas. TCU 36, Texas 33

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Although ranked fourth nationally, Vegas has the Horned Frogs as a 7-point underdog in this matchup. And while the Horns are playing at home, what version will be on display Saturday? Will it be the one that blows a second-half lead and crumbles on offense? Will it be the one where quarterback Quinn Ewers lights up the stat sheet and scoreboard to pull away late? It's likely somewhere in the middle. If Texas can make TCU one-dimensional as an offense and eliminate quarterback Max Duggan's connection with Quentin Johnston, it should coast. If not, the Horned Frogs win. No one has stopped Duggan and the passing game this season, so why would Texas be any different? TCU 31, Texas 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This is without a doubt the biggest game of the week in the Big 12. TCU looks to stay undefeated and remain in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth while Texas looks to stay in the hunt for a Big 12 Championship Game appearance. Also, current Texas special assistant Gary Patterson will take on his old team. TCU has played with fire a few times this season and I think this is the week it catches up to them, as Texas will eke out a narrow victory at home. Texas 41, TCU 38

