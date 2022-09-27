Skip to main content

How to Watch: Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Texas Longhorns will have to move on from their overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders as they prepare to host the West Virginia Mountaineers at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Texas (2-2, 0-1) lost its Big 12 opener to the Red Raiders, 37-34, in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, a marked departure from Texas’ 70-35 win over the Red Raiders in Austin a year ago. Texas lost earlier this season to Alabama, so entering the West Virginia game Texas doesn’t yet have a win over a Power 5 team.

The Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian will do a lot of reflection this week and some hoping that their starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, could play this weekend. Ewers was injured against Alabama, and initially, it was thought he would miss several weeks. But in Lubbock, he was suited up and warmed up for the game, but Texas stuck with Hudson Card at quarterback. But Ewers is making quicker progress than expected.

West Virginia (2-2, 0-1) started the season with back-to-back losses to Pitt and Kansas, the latter of which is now 4-0 for the season and just outside the Top 25. Since that start, the Mountaineers routed Towson and then went to Virginia Tech and blew out the Hokies, as quarterback JT Daniels appears to be clicking with his receivers. The Mountaineer running game also appears to have resurged, too.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Longhorns matchup against the Mountaineers on Saturday night:

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Betting via SI SportsBook

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

duvernay
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Devin Duvernay's Hot NFL Start Continues

The Texas-ex is now tied for second in NFL in touchdown receptions and has four touchdowns in three games.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19021952
Play
Football

Trust The Process: Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Is What Texas Needs

Despite struggles to close, Steve Sarkisian has the Texas Longhorns on the right path

By Matt Galatzan
Xavier Worthy
Play
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Red River Rivalry Game

The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 8.

By Connor Zimmerlee

Spread: Texas -9.5

Over/Under: 62

Moneyline: Texas -376 (-110), West Virginia +250 (-118)

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 103 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (2)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
West Virginia Mountaineers
West Virginia Mountaineers

duvernay
Longhorns in the pros

Devin Duvernay's Hot NFL Start Continues

The Texas-ex is now tied for second in NFL in touchdown receptions and has four touchdowns in three games.

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_19021952
Football

Trust The Process: Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Is What Texas Needs

Despite struggles to close, Steve Sarkisian has the Texas Longhorns on the right path

By Matt Galatzan
Xavier Worthy
Football

Kickoff Time Announced for Red River Rivalry Game

The Texas Longhorns are set to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 8.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_16778971
Football

Longhorns Week 5 Opponent Preview: West Virginia Mountaineers

The Texas Longhorns will be looking for rebound in Week 5 against West Virginia after their disappointing trip to Lubbock

By Matt Galatzan
hudson card 2
Football

Longhorns Fall in Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

Texas is now 2-2 for the season as it prepares for its Saturday night home game with West Virginia.

By Matthew Postins
The Texas Tech Red Raiders student body celebrate on the field after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field.
Football

WATCH: Texas Tech Student Attacks Longhorns Player After Red Raiders Upset Win

The Texas Tech student body has been known as a rowdy one over the years. On Saturday against the Longhorns, they may have taken it too far.

By Matt Galatzan
hudson card 2
Football

Inability to Close Haunts Longhorns in 37-34 Loss to Red Raiders

Second half issues persist for the Longhorns in Steve Sarkisian's second season.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19110327
Football

New Year, Same Mistakes? Longhorns Show Former Flaws In Red Raiders Loss

Texas football is indeed, not "back" yet.

By Cole Thompson