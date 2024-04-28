Way-Too-Early 2025 Mock Draft: Quinn Ewers Replacing Dak Prescott As Dallas Cowboys QB?
The 2024 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and the Texas Longhorns had a banner weekend.
In total, a program-record 11 Longhorns were drafted, breaking the previous mark of eight players set in 1991 for the seven-round draft era.
Now, however, attention is already turning to the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, and the Longhorns are once again expected to have a stellar showing at the event.
On Saturday afternoon, The Draft Network released its first 'Way-Too-Early' 2025 mock draft, with a pair of Longhorns going in Round 1, headlined by an interesting destination for Texas QB Quinn Ewers.
First off the board for the Longhorns was offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, who is largely considered the team's No. 1 draft prospect heading into next season.
In this particular mock, Banks finds his way to Jacksonville, where he would reunite with running back Keilan Robinson, and become the blindside protector of Jaguars star QB Trevor Lawrence.
It should be noted, that in most renditions of 2025 mock drafts we have seen, Banks is more commonly placed as a top-five pick. That said, in this particular scenario, Banks is a very intriguing fit, and could be the missing piece Jacksonville has been looking for in their offense.
Perhaps the more intriguing fit, however, was that of Ewers, who The Draft Network has going at No. 26 to the Dallas Cowboys, where he would replace Dak Prescott as the next franchise QB for America's Team.
Obviously, this all assumes that the Cowboys elect not to extend Prescott at any point, and either let him become a free agent or trade him away. Which, while not outside of the realm of possibility at all, would certainly be a surprise from Jerry and Stephen Jones.
All that said, on paper Ewers to Dallas would be a wonderful story in many respects.
Not only is he a DFW native, presumably growing up a Cowboys fan, but there has also never been Longhorn as the long-term starting quarterback for the franchise. In fact, Garrett Gilbert is the only former Longhorn to start a game for the Cowboys, making his lone start in a loss in 2020.
Then you take into account the fit in terms of personnel, and it is also potentially a match made in heaven. The Cowboys just invested heavily in their offensive line in the 2024 draft, adding two immediate and long-term future starters to a line that already had two elite talents in Zack Martin and Tyler Smith.
They also have a true No. 1 receiver in CeeDee Lamb (who is nearing a new extension), a talented tight end in Jake Ferguson.
And in this scenario with Prescott, Brandin Cooks, and DeMarcus all coming off of the books, the Cowboys would potentially be equipped to build quickly around him, much in the same way that the Houston Texans have done with C.J. Stroud.
Of course, this could all end up being a moot point. The Cowboys could very well (and likely will) re-sign Prescott. And If Ewers takes a step forward in terms of his development into next season, he could very well be a No. 1 - or at least top-10 - pick candidate.
Still, its a fun exercise to imagine, and these are called 'Way-Too-Early' mock drafts for a reason.