LOOK: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Featured on Second Cover of College Football 25 Video Game
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers continues to solidify himself as one of the faces of college football headed into next season.
Per a leak, Ewers will be on the cover of the standard edition for EA Sports' College Football 25 video game. He was already featured on the leaked cover of the deluxe edition, which included appearances from multiple players and teams.
However, the standard edition has a different look, as Ewers is instead facing the camera alongside Colorado receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards. The trio served as the focal point for the deluxe edition cover, but only showed the backs of their jerseys there.
Take a look at the standard edition:
The game is set to be released this summer, though an official release date hasn’t been set. Some reports have indicated the release date could be on Friday, July 12, but EA hasn’t confirmed this.
As for Ewers this past season, he went 272 of 394 passing for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding five rushing touchdowns as the Longhorns won the Big 12 and clinched a CFP berth with a 12-1 record He also missed two games due to injury.