Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers' Latest Improvement Has Been His 'Biggest' Yet, Says Steve Sarkisian
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said last month before the spring game that there's "nothing like having" a quarterback headed into his third year in the system. This rings even truer in the mix-and-match era of the transfer portal.
Quinn Ewers offers Texas a luxury that most teams don't have, which has allowed Sarkisian to get a closeup three-year look of the QB's growth. Luckily for Texas, Sark thinks that Ewers' has made the "biggest" improvement a quarterback can make as the Longhorns head into the SEC.
In an exclusive interview with the Austin American-Statesman, Sarkisian said that Ewers' pocket presence is the top thing the Southlake Carroll product has improved on following two years at Texas.
"For a quarterback, that's - to me - the biggest thing for any guy," Sarkisian said. " ... I just feel like that abilty to trust the timing of your drop and where the ball is supposed to go, keeping your eyes up in the pocket, making those subtle movements in the pocket.
"That's something he's done a really nice job of, of keeping his vision . There's always room for improvement."
This past season, Ewers went 272 of 394 passing for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding five rushing touchdowns as the Longhorns won the Big 12 and clinched a CFP berth with a 12-1 record. Ewers also missed two games due to injury.