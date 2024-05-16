WATCH: Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers Has His Own EA Sports College Football 25 Commercial
Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is one of the biggest stars of College Football heading into the 2024 season.
Not only is he the starting quarterback for a top-5 team a national title contender, and a Heisman trophy front-runner, but he is set to appear on not one, but two covers of the highly-anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 video game.
The game, which is set to be released this summer on July 19, will have its full reveal on Friday. But on Wednesday, multiple teasers were released, including a behind the scenes photo shoot for the cover, as well as a promo featuring Ewers exclusively.
You can check out the promo here:
Last season, Ewers went 272 of 394 passing for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding five rushing touchdowns as the Longhorns won the Big 12 and clinched a CFP berth with a 12-1 record. Ewers also missed two games due to injury.
Headed into his third season, he’ll look to live up to the hype of being a cover athlete with a potential Heisman-worthy campaign with the Longhorns.
And if he lives up to that hype, the 2024 campaign is likely to be Ewers' last in Austin, as a strong season should shoot him to the top of 2025 NFL Draft boards. Nothing is a given at this point, but his head coach Steve Sarkisian appears to recognize this and isn't taking the opportunity to coach Ewers for granted.
"The fun part for me is I get to keep coaching him hard, and I get to keep coaching him hard on stuff that maybe I wasn’t as hard on him with in the past," Sarkisian said earlier this spring. "But that’s how you keep pushing a guy to be the best that he can be. He’s taken the coaching and he’s playing at a really high level for us right now.”