Texas Longhorns' Will Muschamp's Defense Needs to Copy This From Pete Kwiatkowski

For all the criticism that former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and his defensive approach endured throughout his time at Texas, he proved to have a real strength. He didn’t make it easy for opponents to beat them at what they do best, and often that meant beating their best players.

Kwiatkowski excelled at doing exactly what every defense wants to do: make the offense uncomfortable and prevent them from excelling at what they do well. Oftentimes, that is what Kwiatkowski did to great success, especially in 2024, when the Longhorns boasted one of the nation’s top defenses.

Yet, this in particular shone in his two matchups with Ohio State. Yes, each time, Kwiatkowski and the Longhorns ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Yet, the approach from Kwiatkowski cannot be faulted, one in which his successor, Will Muschamp, will now be tasked with replicating on Saturday.

Slowing Down Jeremiah Smith

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch over Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) in the first half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Say what you will about the “bend but don’t break” nature of Kwiatkowski’s defense, especially in his final season. He didn’t fail to make the Buckeyes beat him in other ways, outside of being considered by many to be the best wide receiver in college football.

When facing Smith in the Cotton Bowl, the then-true freshman sensation was held to a career-low three yards on one reception, while being targeted three times. Kwiatkowski and Co., did their job of identifying where Smith was on the field and accounting for him on every play.

Sure, it also helped to have a secondary filled with NFL players like cornerback Jahdae Barron and safeties Andrew Mukuba and Michael Taaffe, all of whom played on what was one of the nation’s top-ranked passing defenses in 2024.

Yet, even in last season’s matchup, Smith was limited. Facing a Texas secondary that regressed heavily from the year prior, finishing 97th nationally in passing defense, the star receiver netted just 43 yards on six receptions.

The defensive scheme on Saturday, when the Buckeyes come to town, will be different. The personnel on Muschamp’s defense won’t do the same things it did previously under Kwiatkowski.

Yet the ability and means to ensure Smith is accounted for remain, and if the Longhorns hope to pull off the win on Saturday, Muschamp needs to find ways to achieve similar results.

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