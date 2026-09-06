Texas Longhorns Defense Impressed, But One Issue Looms Ahead of Ohio State

Texas State was a tune-up for the Texas Longhorns.

An out-of-conference game against a G6 opponent would almost always be that way.

But although the Longhorns managed to keep a fairly notable Texas State offense in check for most of their season opener, it certainly wasn’t a flawless performance.

Containing the Explosive Plays

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most glaring issue for the Texas defense was its inconsistency in limiting explosive plays.

The Bobcats had eight of them throughout the course of the game, finding opportunities both in the air and on the ground.

The most notable came in the second quarter when Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson found Tucker Cusano wide open in the middle of the field. Taking advantage of the busted coverage, Cusano picked up a 41-yard gain.

Shortly after, Jackson was able to break the Longhorns’ contain and found an alley for a 33-yard scramble. A few plays later, the Bobcats would score their only touchdown of the game.

The defensive breakdown that led to Jackson’s scramble was one that Sarkisian weighed in on during his post-game interview.

“We just couldn't get lined up. We kept flopping back and forth, and inevitably there's a gaping hole for the quarterback just to run right through,” Sarkisian said. “Texas State causes you real problems. You know the tempo, the formations, the quarterback delivering the ball, the speed on the perimeter. So you know they're good.”

For a Texas defense that’s operating under Will Muschamp for the first time, some of those mistakes may have just been inevitable. Sarkisian acknowledged them as such, simply describing them as “growing pains.”

“I know we weren't perfect,” Sarkisian said. “But you know, I just think it was a good start. I knew we'd have some growing pains today, which we did. I mean, that's understandable.”

Texas Won’t Always Get That Luxury

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite allowing eight explosive plays, Texas only gave up seven points.

That speaks to how well the Longhorns responded when Texas State put them in compromising positions, but it also masks some of the opportunities the Bobcats left on the field — three trips to the red zone, but just one touchdown and two missed field goals to show for it.

Against Texas State, the Longhorns could afford to make those mistakes. You could almost argue that’s the entire reason Texas scheduled this game to be its season opener.

But against Ohio State, that margin for error shrinks. Tucker Cusano is certainly not Jeremiah Smith, and the Buckeyes have the personnel to punish the same busted coverages and running lanes the Texas defense occasionally offered Saturday.

Texas State turned a busted coverage into 41 yards; what happens when it’s Jeremiah Smith or Bo Jackson running free?

Texas ultimately survived those mistakes Saturday. Now, with Ohio State waiting, correcting them becomes considerably more important.

“Now we got to fix some of those growing pains,” Sarkisian said.

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