Game of the Year Candidate Looms for Texas Longhorns Following Season-Opening Rout

The Texas Longhorns handled business in their season-opener, routing the vastly overmatched Texas State Bobcats 59-7.

Unlike last season’s early-season matchup with heavy underdogs UTEP, the Longhorns didn’t let the Bobcats hang around. Texas took a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter, before walking into the locker room for halftime up 28-7.

There was no playing around with their proverbial food; the Longhorns took care of business. Yet, for all the excitement of the dominant display - which was the expectation - the celebrations will be brief as the real season starts in less than a week.

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Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the games circled on the calendar for Texas this season, the Week 2 home rematch against Ohio State is first. The Buckeyes knocked off Texas in last season’s 14-7 season opener, just a year after beating them in the Cotton Bowl to advance to the national championship game.

Despite only having met five times in all-time, there is nothing friendly about this upcoming meeting. Both are storied programs with a tradition of winning, and as of late it's been the Buckeyes who’ve had the upper hand.

They’ve won two national championships since that 2009 Fiesta Bowl game, where Colt McCoy led Texas to a thrilling 24-21 win over the Buckeyes.

Yet, none of that matters, as the only thing that will matter is what Texas team shows up for its date with Ohio State.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and Co. once again put together one of college football’s best rosters. Yet, this one is arguably the best that he’s had in his tenure at Texas.

After stacking top-ranked recruiting classes, which include the No. 1-rated 2025 class, Sarkisian was aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason. He added immediate impact players at positions of need: running back, wide receiver, linebacker, and cornerback.

Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, and Rasheem Biles all made Day 1 impacts, making big plays in the season opener. All of them will need to play big roles in a potential win over the Buckeyes.

Which doesn’t even mention second-year starting quarterback Arch Manning. Last year, a slow start to the season, including the game at Ohio State, brought an onslaught of criticism. Then, after a strong finish, Manning finds himself once again as a preseason Heisman candidate

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