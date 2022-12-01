The Texas Longhorns have one of the top collections of assistant coaches in the entire country, headlined by wide receivers coach Brennan Marion.

And as was always inevitable, Marion has now begun to get looks for head coaching vacancies around the country.

Most recently, Marion has surfaced as a top candidate for the opening with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, and according to reports for Horns247, is set to interview for the job on Wednesday.

As a player at Tulsa, Marion led the nation with a staggering 31.9 yards per reception in his first season, finishing with 39 catches for 1,244 yards and 11 touchdowns. The next season, Marion once again finished with elite numbers, catching 43 passes for 1,112 yards and eight scores.

After a brief stint in the NFL, Marion then moved into the coaching profession.

Before coming to the Longhorns from the Pittsburgh Panthers, Marion was already one of the top wide receivers coaches in the country, and a fast riser in the industry.

Marion came to the Panthers in 2021 after a stop at Hawaii, helping the Panthers improve into one of the best passing offenses in college football.

The Panthers finished 2021 ranking No. 5 in the nation in passing, averaging 350.2 yards per game.

The 34-year-old was also instrumental in former Pittsburgh and now USC wideout Jordan Addison winning the 2021 Biletnikoff award, which goes to the nation's top wide receiver.

Addison wrapped up his sophomore campaign with 93 catches for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 113.8 yards per contest.

Per the report, the other main candidate for the job is former Longhorns and Tulsa quarterback, GJ Kinne.

Kinne was most recently the head coach at Incarnate Word, leading his team to a 10-1 record and a share of the Southland Conference title.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

