Texas Longhorns WR No Longer With Program - REPORT
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns started spring ball on Tuesday, as multiple new faces got their first chance to show off what they can do in front of the media.
The freshmen receivers like Michael Terry III, Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench stole the show but that room has reportedly lost a potential depth piece moving forward.
Per reports from Bobby Burton of OnTexasFootball, Texas wide receiver Freddie Dubose is no longer with the team. His name was not listed on the official spring roster given to media members Tuesday, which essentially confirms Burton's report. Dubose's name does not currently appear in the transfer portal.
Originally a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class out of Smithson Valley High School north of San Antonio, TX, Dubose committed to Texas on June 28, 2023 before signing later that December. He took visits with Texas, Tennessee, UTSA and Texas A&M while receiving offers from programs like Texas Tech, TCU, Utah, Penn State, SMU, Oregon, Baylor, Houston, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa State, UNLV, Texas State and many more.
Former Texas receiver Isaiah Bond met with the media at Pro Day on Tuesday and said there's a lot to be excited about the Longhorns receiving room moving forward. He didn't much of a chance to
"There's dog behind us," Bond said. "Ryan Wingo, DeAndre Moore, it's a bunch of guys coming in to fill in our steps, for sure. ... Some of the new guys I wasn't really there when they just got in, but Aaron Butler, he's gonna be nice too for sure."
Former Longhorns wideout Silas Bolden echoed Bond's words after Pro Day when speaking to the media.
"Last year I seen Wingo, DMO (DeAndre Moore), AB (Aaron Butler), Parker (Livingstone), you know, the young freshmen coming in and the guys that was already here, I feel like they all gonna excel this year, especially with Arch (Manning) at quarterback," Bolden said. "I feel like they're some great things for sure."
The Longhorns will debut their new wide receivers when the 2025 season kicks off in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.