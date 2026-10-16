Texas Longhorns WR Ruled Out vs. Florida
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Following the loss to Oklahoma, the Texas Longhorns are looking healthier ahead of Saturday's kickoff at home against the Florida Gators.
Texas dealt with multiple injuries at the end of non-conference play and at the start of SEC action, but have since gotten some notable players back into the fold.
That said, a member of the Texas wide receiver room has been downgraded to out two days out from Saturday's kickoff in Austin.
Latest Texas Injury Report vs. Florida
The Longhorns have downgraded wide receiver Kaliq Lockett from doubtful to out ahead of Saturday's game.
Additionally, offensive lineman Jordan Coleman has been upgraded to probable after missing the Oklahoma game.
As for Florida, nothing has changed on the injury report, though quarterback Aaron Philo along with wide receivers Vernell Brown III and Bailey Stockton are all expected to be game-time decisions on Saturday despite still being listed as questionable.
Here's the latest injury report for Texas vs. Florida:
Texas
Kaliq Lockett, WR - OUT
Jaydon Chatman, OL - OUT
Justus Terry, DL - PROBABLE
Jordan Coleman, OL - PROBABLE
Florida
Duke Clark, RB - OUT
Aaron Philo, QB - QUESTIONABLE
Vernell Brown III, WR - QUESTIONABLE
Bailey Stockton, WR - QUESTIONABLE
Kaliq Lockett Has Fallen Down Texas Depth Chart
Lockett was expected to be one of the breakout candidates for Texas this season after ending last year with two catches for 35 yards and a go-ahead touchdown in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan. Lockett's performance came in a clutch moment and helped Texas pull away from the Wolverines to help secure a 10-3 record for the 2025 season.
Though the Longhorns already had their top three receivers set with Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, many fans felt there was a chance Lockett could compete for the No. 4 spot with Jermaine Bishop Jr., Daylan McCutcheon and Sterling Berkhalter.
Instead, he's hardly played this season and has just one catch for -3 yards.
Perhaps Lockett will be a late bloomer and could have an impact next season. It doesn't seem like he has a role in store this year barring multiple injuries to wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart.
Texas and Florida will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Both teams will be looking to rebound from losses.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7