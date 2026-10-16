Texas Longhorns WR Ruled Out vs. Florida

Following the loss to Oklahoma, the Texas Longhorns are looking healthier ahead of Saturday's kickoff at home against the Florida Gators.

Texas dealt with multiple injuries at the end of non-conference play and at the start of SEC action, but have since gotten some notable players back into the fold.

That said, a member of the Texas wide receiver room has been downgraded to out two days out from Saturday's kickoff in Austin.

Latest Texas Injury Report vs. Florida

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have downgraded wide receiver Kaliq Lockett from doubtful to out ahead of Saturday's game.

Additionally, offensive lineman Jordan Coleman has been upgraded to probable after missing the Oklahoma game.

As for Florida, nothing has changed on the injury report, though quarterback Aaron Philo along with wide receivers Vernell Brown III and Bailey Stockton are all expected to be game-time decisions on Saturday despite still being listed as questionable.

Here's the latest injury report for Texas vs. Florida:

Texas



Kaliq Lockett, WR - OUT



Jaydon Chatman, OL - OUT



Justus Terry, DL - PROBABLE



Jordan Coleman, OL - PROBABLE

Florida



Duke Clark, RB - OUT



Aaron Philo, QB - QUESTIONABLE



Vernell Brown III, WR - QUESTIONABLE



Bailey Stockton, WR - QUESTIONABLE

Kaliq Lockett Has Fallen Down Texas Depth Chart

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett (7) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive end T.J. Guy (4) during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lockett was expected to be one of the breakout candidates for Texas this season after ending last year with two catches for 35 yards and a go-ahead touchdown in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan. Lockett's performance came in a clutch moment and helped Texas pull away from the Wolverines to help secure a 10-3 record for the 2025 season.

Though the Longhorns already had their top three receivers set with Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, many fans felt there was a chance Lockett could compete for the No. 4 spot with Jermaine Bishop Jr., Daylan McCutcheon and Sterling Berkhalter.

Instead, he's hardly played this season and has just one catch for -3 yards.

Perhaps Lockett will be a late bloomer and could have an impact next season. It doesn't seem like he has a role in store this year barring multiple injuries to wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart.

Texas and Florida will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. Both teams will be looking to rebound from losses.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.