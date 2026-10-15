Texas Longhorns Avoid Bo Mascoe Injury Scare Before Florida Game

The Texas Longhorns are coming off what many fans view as an embarrassing 27-24 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas last week.

With the team now looking to avoid a second loss from here on out, it's important to be close to full health. This certainly appears to be the case based on the initial SEC injury report that was released Wednesday night, as offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman is the only player currently ruled out for the Longhorns ahead of Saturday's home game against the Florida Gators.

There was some concern that one of Texas' top defensive backs would be listed on the injury report, but fortunately that wasn't the case.

Bo Mascoe Not Listed on Availability Report After "Minor Injury"

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) can’t make the catch while defended by Texas defensive back Bo Mascoe (5) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas cornerback Bo Mascoe missed Monday's practice due to a minor injury, per reports from Eric Henry of Horns247.

This no doubt raised some concerns early in the week about what Mascoe's status would be on the injury report but the fact he wasn't listed in any capacity means he should be good to go for Saturday's early kickoff against Florida barring any setbacks during warmups. After all, Texas defensive lineman Justus Terry -- who was listed as probable on the initial report and should be set to make his return following a four-game absence -- suffered a foot injury in pregame before facing Ohio State.

With a loss now on the books, the Longhorns can't afford to have one of their starting cornerbacks sidelined for any amount of time, even with Florida quarterback Aaron Philo set to be a game-time decision due to a shoulder injury.

Bo Mascoe Has Had Solid Start to Season

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) cannot make a catch against Texas Longhorns defensive back Bo Mascoe (5) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mascoe was one of top cornerbacks in the portal this past offseason and arrived to Texas as one of the team's high-profile transfer additions.

He showed in the Ohio State game why this was the case. When guarding Buckeyes star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Mascoe allowed zero catches on four targets, which came on a night when the rest of the Texas defense had no answer for Smith.

This was highlighted by forcing incompletions against Smith on two different third-down plays in the fourth quarter, one of which stopped a touchdown at the goal line.

So far this season, Mascoe has tallied nine total tackles (seven solo) and three passes defended.

No. 7 Texas and Florida kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.

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