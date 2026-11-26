The Texas Longhorns will close out the regular season against the Texas A&M Aggies. This storied rivalry has seen the Longhorns win the previous two contests.

Texas has dealt with injuries to key players all season. Now, it could be dealing with injuries to the offensive line. Right tackle Andre Cojoe was listed as questionable for Friday's game.

If the Longhorns are without Cojoe, the depth could be tested.

The Offensive Line Has to Step Up

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Andre Cojoe. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas has already been without star left tackle Trevor Goosby, who is out for the season. If Cojoe is out this week, Jordan Coleman could step in. Coleman has appeared in seven games, but he would make his first career start on Friday.

Coleman is a sophomore from Cedar Hill, Texas. He was a three-star high school recruit and was the No. 35 offensive lineman in his class. Steve Sarkisian spoke highly of Coleman in the spring.

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“You see the physical ability,” Sarkisian said. “When he does it right, it’s like whoa. He can pass set guys and move people in the run game. Now it’s the consistency factor.”

Luckily, the Aggies' defensive line has struggled this season. They've allowed 128 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth-highest in the SEC. They've also failed to rush the quarterback. Texas A&M has recorded 12 sacks this season.

The Longhorns need their offensive line to step up. They've allowed Arch Manning to be sacked 31 times this year, and while the Aggies may not have a formidable defensive line, Texas' depth will be tested. It cannot allow the home crowd to get involved early in the game.

After the win over Arkansas, Sarkisian said he didn't call the plays any differently when Cojoe went down.

"Jordan is a worker. He's obviously a big human being and an athletic big human being. He's a worker, and he's worked at his craft. I think he was prepared for the moment," Sarkisian said. "He's earned that opportunity to step in and play. We didn't call it any different because he was in, we called it as if we had Trevor [Goosby] in there."

Coleman could play a big role in Friday's game if Cojoe is out. If the Longhorns want to reach their goals, they'll need all hands on deck, and this week could be a massive opportunity for Coleman.

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