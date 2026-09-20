Texas Longhorns WR Ryan Wingo Returns vs. UTSA After Injury Scare

The Texas Longhorns got hit with a notable injury in the first half of Saturday's non-conference finale against UTSA in Austin.

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo exited the game and headed off to the locker room with a trainer near the end of the first half after tallying one catch for five yards.

Texas WR Ryan Wingo heading off to the locker room under his own power during the first half against UTSA.



Currently has one catch for five yards. pic.twitter.com/NYrnA1z6q9 — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) September 20, 2026

Fortunately, during warmups before the second half, Wingo rejoined the team with his helmet on and was on the field for the first play of the third quarter.

It's unclear when exactly Wingo got hurt. Despite returning to action, his status remains one to watch during the second half against UTSA, but more importantly, as the Longhorns hit the road for the SEC opener against Tennessee in Knoxville next weekend.

Texas Has Been Dealing With Multiple Injuries as Non-Conference Comes to a Close

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian looks at the scoreboard during the first half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns headed into the UTSA with multiple key players out.

Here are some of the most notable players that are inactive against UTSA:

- Kobe Black, DB



- Justus Terry, DL



- Xavier Filsaime, DB



- Nick Townsend, TE

Multiple reserve players are also inactive, including defensive lineman Elijah Ali and safety Yaheim Riley.

Fortunately, Texas freshman running back Derrek Cooper returned to action against UTSA after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener against Texas State. He suited up against Ohio State but didn't play a snap.

Markus Boswell, a transfer linebacker from Akron, was also suited up against UTSA after being in street clothes during the Ohio State game.

Through the first two games of this season, Wingo has 11 catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Wingo has had some ups and downs to begin the 2026 season.

In the opener against Texas State, he made multiple highlight plays before finishing with seven catches for 121 yards and one touchdown.

But against Ohio State, he had a crucial dropped touchdown in the end zone with Texas down big in the first half.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, Wingo came up big when the team needed it most. He scored Texas' first touchdown of the game at the start of the fourth quarter, which helped spark the epic 20-point comeback.

While Cam Coleman remains the team's top receiver, the Longhorns won't have the championship success they're aiming for this season without having Wingo present.

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