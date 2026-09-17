Texas Longhorns WRs Could Give UTSA a Major Problem in More Ways Than One

Entering Saturday's matchup against Ohio State, all eyes were on Texas Longhorns wide receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo to produce in the air.

While their performances weren’t negligible, they weren’t quite up to the standard that they had set a week prior against Texas State.

UTSA gives them a chance for a bounceback game, and when looking at the Roadrunners' defense, it may just be the perfect opportunity.

The Roadrunners Can’t Stop The Run

UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although UTSA heads into Austin undefeated, its defense has severely struggled in limiting opponents’ rushing attacks.

In two weeks, it has allowed an average of 233 rushing yards per game. The Roadrunners particularly faltered against Texas State, where they allowed 289 rushing yards.

Now, it may seem a bit out of the ordinary to be talking about run defense when covering a bounceback game for the Longhorns' receiver room, but that may just play right into their hands.

Texas has an elite run game — the past two weeks have helped prove that. If UTSA wants to prevent that run game from gashing its defense, it’ll likely need to sell out for the run.

Texas can exploit that.

Texas will likely enter this matchup looking to establish the run, and if the Roadrunners' trend of being unable to stop it continues, play-action passes could easily create hesitation among second-level defenders.

That hesitation could create opportunities for Mosley V in the slot — a split second of indecision or one misstep, and Mosley V could find himself open in the intermediate area of the field.

If Texas continues finding success on the ground, it wouldn’t be shocking to see UTSA commit a safety towards the box in an attempt to stuff the run.

That’s where Wingo and Coleman enter.

Both have the capabilities to stretch the field. With a safety already committed to the box, one-on-one opportunities will present themselves on the outside — exactly the kind of looks Wingo and Coleman can exploit.

That’s all before even considering the possibilities of Steve Sarkisian’s patented RPOs.

Fake bubble slant RPO in the clutch. Filthy pic.twitter.com/Y5rrwzYT0d — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 13, 2026

If UTSA’s linebackers begin crashing downhill to account for the run, Manning can pull the ball and attack the space they leave behind. Stay disciplined in coverage, and Texas can simply hand the ball off and test a run defense that has struggled through two games.

UTSA Has Yet to Face a Receiving Room Like Texas’

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although UTSA has a well-regarded cornerback room in the Chapman twins and RJ Lester Jr., they’ve yet to face a team anywhere close to Texas’ caliber.

Wingo, Coleman and Mosley V have already established what each brings to the Longhorns' offense.

The challenge for UTSA isn't figuring out how to contain any one of them individually — it's finding a way to keep all three in check without compromising a defense that already has its hands full trying to stop the run.

Commit additional defenders to the box, and Texas has the weapons to punish them through the air. Keep help on the back end, and a run defense allowing 233 yards per game will be asked to hold up with fewer resources.

For Sarkisian, that could open up nearly every dimension of his playbook.

If the Longhorns can force the Roadrunners to respect the run early, Wingo, Coleman and Mosley V should have plenty of opportunities to bounce back from their quiet night against the Buckeyes.

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