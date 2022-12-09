Star Longhorns Trio To Skip Alamo Bowl

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns will, according to reports, be majorly shorthanded in their Alamo Bowl matchup against the Washington Huskies on December 29.

Per InsideTexas, the star Longhorns trio of Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and DeMarvion Overshown, are all expected to skip the team's trip to San Antonio.

Presumably, the three Longhorns have made this decision in order to begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, in which all three are expected to be selected.

Robinson and Overshown in particular will be in the running to be first-round selections.

The newly minted Doak Walker Award winner, Robinson finishes the 2022 season with 258 carries for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns, while catching 19 passes for 314 yards and two more scores.

Should this indeed be his last season in Austin, as most expect, he will end his career with 539 carries for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground and 60 catches for 805 yards and eight scores through the air.

In tandem with Robinson, Roschon Johnson helped complete what was arguably the best running back group in college football, and rushed for 93 carries for 554 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

He finishes his career with 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns on 392 carries.

Overshown, who will undoubtedly be one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft, ends his Texas career with 248 total tackles, 17 passes defended, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

In 2022 alone, he had 95 tackles, four sacks, and five passes defended.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

