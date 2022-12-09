Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Wins Doak Walker Award

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has been honored as the best running back in college football for the 2022 season.

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson has won the 2022 Doak Walker Award, per an announcement from the College Football Awards Thursday. He's the fourth Longhorn to win the award, joining Cedric Benson, Ricky Williams and D’Onta Foreman.

The award annually honors the best running back in college football. Robinson beat out Illinois running back Chase Brown and Michigan running back Blake Corum for the honor.

This past season, Robinson led the Big 12 in carries (258), rushing yards (1,580) and rushing touchdowns (18) during the regular season. Robinson also led the nation with 1,894 total scrimmages yards (1,580 rushing, 314 receiving) and was second in total touchdowns (20) during the regular season.

He is still undecided on a potential return to Texas for his senior season. If Robinson decides to pursue an NFL career, he is projected to be the first running back off the board in the 2022 draft.

If it is the end of Robinson’s incredible career at Texas, he finishes his Longhorns career fourth all-time in rushing yards (3,410) and tied for sixth in career rushing touchdowns (33).

The Longhorns take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29.

