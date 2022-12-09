Skip to main content

Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Facing 'Tough' NFL Decision

Steve Sarkisian offered an update on the status of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson playing in the Alamo Bowl.

When it was officially announced that the Texas Longhorns would be taking on the Washington Huskies, the question became who from each team would sit out the bowl game.

For the Longhorns, perhaps the two biggest names to watch is the running back duo of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson amidst reports that they will opt out of the Alamo Bowl.

As of Thursday, though, Steve Sarkisian did not have an official update on the status of either running back and their decision regarding the bowl game. However, he acknowledged how tough of a decision it would be for Robinson should he sit out.

"Bijan loves the University of Texas," Sarkisian said. "For him to decide to leave early for the NFL or not is a tough decision."

While some fans might not agree with players opting out of bowl games, Robinson and Johnson have to think about their NFL future if they choose to do so. The running back position has a short shelf life and playing one less game at the college level could make all the difference in the world long term.

That being said, even if they do sit out the Alamo Bowl, it won't sully their Texas legacy. The duo of Robinson and Johnson made the Longhorns offense one of the best in college football, and they will both always be Longhorn legends. 

