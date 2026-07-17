Texas Loses Recruiting Race For Elite 5-Star WR

The Texas Longhorns have been relentless on the recruiting path this summer, surging through the recruiting rankings to form a top-five class with no signs of slowing down anytime soon and potentially more commits on the horizon.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian's plan to better the class and land some of the top available talent left uncommitted in the cycle hit an unfortunate roadblock after missing out on one of the top receivers in the class.

Monshun Sales, the No. 2-ranked receiver for the 2027 cycle, announced his commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers, opting to stay in-state instead of taking his talents south to join the Longhorns in the Forty Acres. With his decision made, where will Sarkisian and the staff turn to now?

Who is Monshun Sales?

Five-star wide receivers Easton Royal and Monshun Sales with wide receivers coach Chris Jackson during an official visit with the Texas Longhorns. | @easton.3k - Instagram

Sales is ranked as the No. 2 receiver in the class, the No. 7 recruit in the country, and is the No. 1-ranked prospect from the state of Indiana. Standing at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, he is one of the most complete pass catchers in the class and can wreck a defensive secondary in a multitude of ways.

He has an elite combination of size and speed and can effectively burn a defense at every level of the field. Sales is fully capable of being a vertical threat and stretching the field, or being a contested pass-catcher as well, able to contort his body with elite hands to win tough battles as a possession catcher as well.

Where Do the Longhorns Go Now?

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) makes a catch against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pursuit of Sales is far from over, and there are still multiple months until signing day, and the Longhorns are sure to make an extra push in hopes of flipping his commitment. According to sources, in the end, it was down to the Hoosiers and Longhorns, with the final choice being the toughest one yet, meaning there could still be a door open for the staff to find their way in.

It doesn't seem like the Longhorns will pursue any other receivers, and the focus will turn to retaining Easton Royal, the No. 1-ranked receiver in the class and a current Longhorns commit, and keeping the LSU Tigers off of him. The Longhorns still have a top-five class and one of the best receiver rooms in the SEC committed, and now the NIL from Sales could go toward retaining the class before signing day.

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