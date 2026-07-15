Why Texas Still Has Momentum With WR Monshun Sales After Busy Recruiting Week

The 2026 expectations for the Texas Longhorns are lofty, and after failing to reach the College Football Playoff last season, the pressure is on for the program to complete its quest of bringing a national championship back to Austin.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian, though, is facing it head on, while also using the summer down time to work on the future of his program, including trying to stay red-hot on the recruiting trail.

After flying up the rankings to a top-five class, the Longhorns have turned their eyes to landing more talent, including five-star receiver Monshun Sales, who is set to announce his decison on July 16. Sarkisian and his staff have some momentum on the trail, but will it work out in their favor?

Why the Longhorns Are Fighting to Land Sales

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The hype around Sales is high, but it's also completely warranted as well. He ranks as the No. 2 receiver in the class and the No. 7 recruit in the country, and is one of the most highly-anticipated prospects in the cycle. Standing at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, he has the size and speed to make him a vertical threat, while also being able to win physical matchups as well.

Perhaps more importantly for the Longhorns, the idea of being able to line Sales next to Easton Royal, the No. 1-ranked receiver in the class, and currently committed to the program, would give Sarkisian one of the best young one-two punches in football.

He's a critical piece of the Longhorns future, even more so if Royal flips his commitment to the LSU Tigers, who have been leaving no stone unturned to keep him home. Retaining both, or just Sales, would still keep the Longhorns class as strong as it has been on cycle.

Confidence Level in Landing Him

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium | USA TODAY Sports

Sales is primed to make his announcement on July 16 at 11 a.m. CT on the Pat McAfee Show, and sources have indicated to Texas Longhorns On SI that it is a 50-50 coin flip between the Indiana Hoosier and the Longhorns.

Those same sources have said as of July 14, a decision was yet to be made by Sales, as he was still mulling over the decision.

Sarkisian and his staff were late in the race to land him, but quickly made a strong impression, even more so after an official visit in Austin this past spring. Personnel in both schools have indicated they feel strongly in their odds to land Sales as well.

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