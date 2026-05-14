Texas Makes Final 3 For Elite In-State CB

The Texas Longhorns are facing a critical season in 2026, as they look to right their wrongs from last season and prove they are one of the best programs in the country, returning a national championship to Austin for the first time in over 20 years.

Beyond that, though, head coach Steve Sarkisian is working to give the Longhorns sustainable success, as he continues to build the 2027 recruiting class heading into summer.

Now the Longhorns have an opportunity for that, as elite in-state cornerback Dhillon McGee has named his final three schools he will choose between, with a commitment date scheduled for June 25.

Why McGee is an Elite Recruit

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates an interception intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks (4) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McGee is a highly-coveted cornerback in a class that is impressively deep at the position. He ranks as the No. 41 cornerback in the class, and a top-45 recruit from the Lone Star State. The Red Oak native was an impressive member of the Red Oak High School football team, turning a lot of heads early on in his early career.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, he has a great frame to play in an outside cornerback role, with a lengthy frame that gives defenders fits in contested catches. His speed, another great asset of his, is real. He ran a recorded 10.64 and 10.92 100-meter dash times, allowing him to keep up with even the fastest wideouts.

What Are the Longhorns Chances to Land Him?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts after beating the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Longhorns have viewed McGee as a target for a while, but didn't extend an offer to the in-state product until the end of his junior season. Still, the Longhorns found themselves making the cut-off for the elite recruit.

Landing him, though, won't be easy, as they are battling two schools that would love to add MCGee in the SMU Mustangs, and the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Mustangs are viewed as the early favorites, as McGee has been on their campus quite a few times over the last year.

The Nittany Lions were late to the surge, but have built a great relationship with him after a few in-home visits. The Longhorns, which have hosted him twice since offering him, seem to be in a position to make a legit run at the cornerback, and with an official visit to the Forty Acres scheduled for June 19, it will be their last shot to impress him.

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