Top Texas Longhorns' Recruit Makes Waves After Shattering Track Record

The Texas Longhorns have their eyes fully ahead to the 2026 season with a loaded roster, as they look to complete their quest of bringing a national championship back to Austin.

Beyond that though, head coach Steve Sarkisian is eagerly anticipating getting the No. 1 receiver in the country, and Longhorns commit, Easton Royal, on campus.

While he has been in the news cycle due to other colleges attempting to sway his commitment, now the New Orelans native is making headlines after he smashed a Louisiana High School track record in the 100-meter dash after running a 10.17 second finish.

How Royal Broke the Record

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) reaches for a pass while defended by Texas El Paso Miners safety Xavier Smith (2) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

It was a wet day in Baton Rouge, as a cell of storms had just rolled through the city, pushing back the start time for the track event. For Royal, he would have waited however long it took to begin the race, as this year the story wasn't about a podium finish, but instead, about getting revenge.

He raced out of the blocks, not letting the wet conditions of the track at LSU slow him down at all. By the end, he was the clear leader, steps ahead of the opposition. After crossing the finish line, he had set a new record and etched himself into the history books, right on the campus of one of the most potent flip locations for Royal.

Why His Speed Will Make Him an Elite Player for the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gestures after a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It's no secret that speed is absolutely necessary as a receiver, especially in the SEC, where nearly every athlete has blazing speed. For Royal, that speed isn't just ap[parent, but record-breaking fast as well.

For Royal, though, he isn't just a speed-first athlete, as he brings multiple tools to the football field as well. He has precise route running, combined with a physical frame that gives him the ability to win jump balls over corners.

Combine his entire repertoire, and that makes him one of the most lethal receivers in the country, and that's before he even steps foot on campus. There's a chance, Eve, that as he gets into a strength and conditioning program, his 100-meter time becomes even faster, as he hopes to continue track at the collegiate level.

With one more year until he is on campus, though, one thing is apparent already: Royal looks to be every part of being one of the most hyped recruits in the country.

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