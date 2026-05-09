Texas Could Be Closing In On Other Recruiting Commit

The Texas Longhorns made an early splash on the recruiting trail, and after a busy spring as they look to right their wrongs from last season, they are once again looking to make a significant push for their recruiting class.

For Steve Sarkisian and his staff, the Longhorns are still looking to load up on talent and build another top-10 class, which has become the norm since he took over at the helm in Austin.

Jeovanni Henley, an elite safety in the cycle, has named his top five, which includes the Longhorns as they continue to make strides over the summer during his recruitment. Considering that the Top 5 also includes Washington, BYU, Cal and Penn State, Texas should feel good about its chances since Ohio State, Georgia or Oregon are not involved.

What Makes Henley an Elite Recruit

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Henley is one of the more intriguing names in the cycle, as he ranks as the No. 98 safety in the class, and a top-100 prospect from the state of California. Standing at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, he has some room to grow in his frame, but is still viewed as a high-ceiling recruit, hailing from Juniper Serra High School.

It's easy to see why many programs view him as an elite recruit as well. He is a physical safety, not letting his size get in the way of getting downhill in a hurry to meet a running back at the point of contact. His pass coverage still needs some work, but he shows great awareness and football IQ to be able to make plays in the secondary and read a quarterback's eyes.

What are the Longhorns' chances to land Henley?

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) leads the team on to the field against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Longhorns were a late addition in the race for Henley, but nonetheless, they are there now and squarely in the conversation to land him. Gaining a commitment from him won't be easy though, as Sarkisian and his staff will be up again Penn State, Cal, Washington, and BYU.

Texas made a staggering impression during the week, as secondary coach Blake Gideon was at a camp in Serra on Wednesday, which left a critical impression on Henley. Due to that, he canceled his official visit with UCLA and instead opted for a trip to the Forty Acres on June 19th.

The Longhorns may be late bloomers in the race for Henley, but landing an official visit from him might show that there is mutual interest. It will come down to a critical trip on campus to determine how much movement the Longhorns can make.

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