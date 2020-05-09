Texas Making Inroads With Talented Cornerback Prospect

Texas made the top seven list of schools for four-star defensive back Deuce Harmon.

The Denton-Guyer defender included the Longhorns along with USC, Texas A & M, Notre Dame, SMU, TCU and Oregon.

Harmon is the No. 18 cornerback, No. 41 player in the Lone Star State and No. 264 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He also has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Illinois State, Washington State and North Texas.

Watching his tape: Two things stood out while watching Deuce Harmon's high school film.

First, he's extremely aggressive. Some corners, especially young ones, aren't confident enough in their timing to jump under slant routes, cut off go routes or cut inside on a crossing pattern, but you can see Harmon do all three. Of course, there's a fine line between being aggressive and getting called for pass interference, but Harmon stays on the former side of that line in large part because...

Second, he's extremely smart. Harmon looks like a student of the game when he's on the field, completely familiar with the opposing receiver's route tree before the play starts. He's using little cues from the receiver to get to where the ball is going before it gets there. These aren't just good instincts, it shows a strong knowledge of what's going on.

There are some drawbacks to bringing in a 5-foot-9 cornerback like Harmon, but he's athletic enough to make up for his lack of length in most cases.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns offered Harmon after he had already released his list of top 10 schools - which didn't include the Longhorns at the time. Making this list means that Texas is has climbed past some other contenders in a short amount of time to get a spot in the top seven. Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is making making some real inroads in North Texas right now and the Longhorns are real contenders to land this talented prospect.

