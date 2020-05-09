LonghornsCountry
Texas Making Inroads With Talented Cornerback Prospect

Chris Dukes

Texas made the top seven list of schools for four-star defensive back Deuce Harmon. 

The Denton-Guyer defender included the Longhorns along with USC, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, SMU, TCU and Oregon. 

Harmon is the No. 18 cornerback, No. 41 player in the Lone Star State and No. 264 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

He also has offers from  Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Illinois State, Washington State and North Texas. 

Watching his tape: Two things stood out while watching Deuce Harmon's high school film.

First, he's extremely aggressive. Some corners, especially young ones, aren't confident enough in their timing to jump under slant routes, cut off go routes or cut inside on a crossing pattern, but you can see Harmon do all three. Of course, there's a fine line between being aggressive and getting called for pass interference, but Harmon stays on the former side of that line in large part because...

Second, he's extremely smart. Harmon looks like a student of the game when he's on the field, completely familiar with the opposing receiver's route tree before the play starts. He's using little cues from the receiver to get to where the ball is going before it gets there. These aren't just good instincts, it shows a strong knowledge of what's going on.

There are some drawbacks to bringing in a 5-foot-9 cornerback like Harmon, but he's athletic enough to make up for his lack of length in most cases. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns offered Harmon after he had already released his list of top 10 schools - which didn't include the Longhorns at the time. Making this list means that Texas is has climbed past some other contenders in a short amount of time to get a spot in the top seven. Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is making making some real inroads in North Texas right now and the Longhorns are real contenders to land this talented prospect. 

Watch: Highly-Touted Quarterback Signee Continues Recover From Injury

Will-be freshman quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson appears to be recovering well from an injury that ended his senior high school season at Duncanville

Chris Dukes

Texas Players Feel Sense of Urgency Through Offseason Conditioning

Last year's disappointing 8-5 campaign hasn't sat well with Texas players

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Could Samuel Cosmi be a Top 10 Pick in 2021?

The Texas offensive lineman continues to generate buzz from NFL Draft pundits

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Offensive Lineman From State of Oklahoma

The Longhorns are trying to score a couple of recruiting wins north of the Red River

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Media Days to Be Conducted Online

The conference is the first Power 5 league to announce a virtual media days event

Chris Dukes

Are the top Longhorns in the NFL overpaid, underpaid, or paid just right? - No. 3, Justin Tucker

The Austin-native, who concluded the 118-game rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M with a game winning field goal in 2011, has been one of the top kickers ever since entering the NFL in 2012.

Tomer Barazani

Former Longhorn Earl Thomas Reportedly Involved in Domestic Incident

The former Longhorn released a video on Instagram asking for prayers

Tomer Barazani

'You the real MVP'

Six years ago Kevin Durant gave one of the more emotional speeches after winning the 2013/14 KIA Most Valuable Player award.

Tomer Barazani

Caden Sterns Talks Which Players Will Lead Texas in 2020

Sterns believes there are plenty of players ready to take on a bigger

Chris Dukes

Texas' Joseph Ossai Getting Early 2021 NFL Draft Hype

Could a breakout season from the Longhorn linebacker propel him to the NFL in the next draft?

Chris Dukes