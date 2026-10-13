Texas Needs More From Its Offensive Line Before Facing Florida

Texas did enough offensively to outgain Oklahoma by more than 140 yards on Saturday but the Longhorns left Dallas with a 27-24 loss, and their offensive line deserves a closer look as they prepare for Florida.

The numbers tell a complicated story. Texas gained 382 total yards and averaged 6.1 yards per play, so the offense was not completely shut down. But the Longhorns averaged just 3.8 yards per rush, failed to score a rushing touchdown and converted only three of 14 third downs. Those struggles made it difficult to turn offensive production into consistent scoring opportunities.

Florida arrives in Austin on Saturday, Oct. 17, looking to rebound from consecutive losses to Missouri and South Carolina. The Gators have defensive issues of their own, but Texas cannot assume those problems will make its own weaknesses disappear.

Texas Must Get More Consistent Up Front

Texas quarterback Arch Manning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pass protection is the first concern, although the Oklahoma box score does not suggest a complete breakdown. Texas allowed two sacks, giving Arch Manning less room for error without indicating that the offensive line was solely responsible for his two interceptions.

The bigger issue was consistency: Texas needed to sustain drives and respond when Oklahoma made the game more difficult, and it could not do that often enough.

Against Florida, the Longhorns need to keep Manning comfortable in the pocket and avoid obvious passing situations that allow the defense to dictate the matchup.

The Gators have recorded eight sacks through six games, according to their official team statistics. That is not an overwhelming total, but it is enough to punish poor protection if Texas repeatedly falls behind the chains.

Run blocking may be the more important test. Texas finished with 122 net rushing yards on 32 attempts, but that figure includes Manning's rushing production. The Longhorns' running backs did not find the end zone, and the team struggled to convert third downs.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The issue is not simply the overall yardage. Texas needs more dependable gains on early downs and better execution when the defense knows a short run is coming.

That matters against Florida because the Gators have been productive on offense, averaging 200.3 rushing yards per game through six contests. If Texas cannot sustain drives, the defense could be asked to spend too much time on the field against a unit capable of moving the ball.

Should Texas change its offensive-line rotation? A wholesale shake-up after one loss would be premature, particularly when the offense still produced 382 yards. But Steve Sarkisian and the offensive staff should review individual assignments, communication and which combinations perform best in short-yardage situations. If certain players are consistently losing leverage or missing protections, competition for snaps needs to be real.

Texas also should not treat the line as the only problem. Play-calling, quarterback decisions and running-back execution all contribute to the offense's results. Still, the line sets the foundation for all three.

Florida offers a chance to respond before the Oklahoma loss becomes a larger trend. Texas does not necessarily need different personnel across the board. It needs a more physical, dependable performance from the players already up front, especially when a drive depends on winning one difficult snap.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.