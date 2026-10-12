What We Learned About the Longhorns' Offense After Texas Lost to Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns suffered a stunning 27-24 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. A fourth-quarter collapse allowed the Sooners to come back and knock off the Longhorns.

Some of Texas' issues have been slowly building up despite being 4-0 heading into the week. It all came crashing down at the worst time, culminating in Steve Sarkisian's first loss of the season.

After a bye week, the Longhorns sought an offensive rhythm against a stout Oklahoma defense. However, we learned one thing after Saturday's defeat.

The Offense Still Isn't Consistent Enough to Win Games

Texas quarterback Arch Manning. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It was never going to be easy for the Longhorns' offense to move the ball against a tough Sooners' defense. That doesn't make Saturday's performance any less disappointing.

Texas couldn't move the ball in the first quarter until Arch Manning found Cam Coleman for a 41-yard touchdown. That success carried over as the offense executed two scoring drives and led 17-7 at halftime.

The third quarter was a stark contrast. The Longhorns managed 41 total yards and one first down. Manning's two fourth-quarter interceptions cost Texas dearly. The up-and-down nature of the Texas offense has become a major concern this year.

At times, Manning looks poised in the pocket and delivers strikes to his elite wide receivers. But the inability to sustain a drive is just as common. Manning finished with 260 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

The one thing Manning couldn't do was put the ball in danger. Oklahoma's offense struggled to move the ball downfield, but Manning's pick-six was a massive turning point.

"Yeah, I got to win on first and second down to make the game easier. I can't be loose with the ball," Manning said.

Clearly, something has to change. This offense is too talented to be sporadic and play inconsistently. Texas has to establish an identity quickly because the schedule doesn't get easier. Saturday's loss showed the defense can't carry the weight every game.

Establishing the Running Game Earlier

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The running game hasn't been dominant either. Similar to the passing attack, it comes and goes. Derrek Cooper led with 41 rushing yards. In the first and third quarters, Texas combined for 33 rushing yards. The offensive line has to win at the line of scrimmage earlier in the game.

While the Longhorns had a balanced scheme with 31 pass attempts and 32 rushes, it still isn't striking fear into opposing defenses. Sarkisian voiced his frustrations after the loss.

"There's a level of anger and frustration because we know we have issues that need to be fixed, and we're working on those issues and trying to get them fixed," Sarkisian said. "But they reared their ugly head today against a quality team."

It's frustrating to see Texas struggle with so much talent. The offense has to turn this operation around quickly, or this season could spiral.

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