Texas' Next Starting Tight End After Jack Endries Picked by Cincinnati Bengals

Last offseason, Texas added Jack Endries in the transfer portal after a 600-yard season with the California Golden Bears. After one season and 11 starts with the Longhorns, he is entering the NFL draft following his redshirt junior season and foregoing his remaining season of eligibility.

Following his selection in the 2026 NFL draft, what is next for the Longhorns in the tight end room? Using the Texas Longhorns On SI post-spring offensive depth chart, let's evaluate the future at tight end in Austin, Texas.

Who Is the Texas Longhorns’ Next Starting TE After Jack Endries?

Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries walks off the field after a game against the UTEP Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While he did not live up to expectations as a pass-catcher, grabbing 33 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns, Endries still provided Texas with a strong option at tight end.

He recorded a career-high PFF run-blocking grade of 69.0 (his first season over 50.0) and was second behind quarterback Arch Manning in offensive snaps among skill position players. He played 622 snaps in 2025, more than 400 more than any other tight end on the roster.

With Endries on his way out, Texas dipped back into the well. For the second season in a row, the Longhorns’ starting tight end might be a transfer portal addition. Michael Masunas, who spent four seasons with Michigan State, is transferring to Texas for his redshirt senior year and has a strong chance to be the starter in-line.

However, the job is far from secure. Returning tight end Spencer Shannon is another option who could split time with Masunas in-line. He is entering his redshirt junior season and has bided his time. He made three starts last season with Endries out, but he has yet to record a catch, primarily making an impact on the line of scrimmage.

Michigan State's Michael Masunas catches a touchdown pass against Youngstown State during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think one thing that he provides us is that C-area blocker, but he’s given us probably more in the passing game than maybe we were anticipating. He’s very capable there,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Masunas on April 7.

“I would say Spencer Shannon, same thing. Sometimes we label these guys, and we put them in a box of what we think they are, and then they can show us more, and I think both those guys have done that.”

Shannon is listed at 6’7” and 266 pounds, while Masunas is 6’5” and 257 pounds. This gives Texas plenty of size at tight end. However, the team will miss Jordan Washington. The 6’4” tight end does not have the same weight as Shannon and Masunas, but he showed upside as a pass-catcher as a redshirt freshman.

Rather, Texas will rely more on Nick Townsend and Emaree Winston to fill the H-back role as a hybrid tight end/fullback role. Both lack the size of a traditional in-line tight end but were top recruits as the No. 6 and No. 45 tight ends in the country in the Class of 2025, respectively.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.