Not every high-profile college football recruit takes the same journey. Some are wire-to-wire five- or four-star players, remaining in the spotlight due to their measurables, program, or bloodlines. However, others are late bloomers, emerging late in the process as they work their way into the recruiting zeitgeist.

One of the Texas Longhorns’ 14 players in the final 2026 Rivals300 rankings was among the latter, proving his mettle, fighting through adversity until he earned his four-star recruiting status.

Texas O-Line Recruit Lands 4-Star Status After Being Unranked

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Texas landed the No. 10 class in the final Rivals300 rankings, including multiple five-star recruits. However, one notable change to the final rankings was the addition of Texas interior offensive line recruit Nicolas Robertson, a four-star commit from Spring, Texas.

Before the rankings update, Robertson was unranked. He played for a 6A program in Texas, the Klein Bearkats, earning 14 wins over the last three seasons. However, the offensive lineman was a late riser, jumping up to No. 153 in Rivals' final rankings.

According to Rivals, just six players went from unranked to the top 200, with Robertson ranking second among them. Among the largest risers, he ranked sixth.

Robertson was not entirely off the radar; he was among the participants in the 2026 Under Armour All-American Game on Jan. 3. He is also ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN (No. 229) and an unranked three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

At the Under Armour All-American Game, Robertson caught national attention. Rivals named him one of the top performers in practice. His steady play as a guard against some of the top players in the country earned him the recognition he worked for, including a standout rep against five-star Ohio State defensive line signee Khary Wilder

Robertson committed to Texas before his senior season, announcing his decision on March 29. He officially visited with the team on June 20 — one of two official visits he took, the other being to Houston — and signed on Dec. 3.

“I’m definitely a very aggressive player,” Robertson said in a video posted by Texas Football on X on Dec. 4 after his signing. “I like to hit you straight in the mouth any chance I get.”

According to Rivals, Robertson is the 10th-ranked interior offensive lineman. He got some practice reps at the Under Armour All-American Game as a center but is expected to play guard at the college level. He will not enroll with the team until June, making him the only Longhorn from the Class of 2026 who will not enroll early.

Texas Longhorns offensive linemen Connor Robertson (62) and Jordan Coleman (78) block during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Robertson also has good size as an interior offensive lineman. He was measured at 6’4” and 351 pounds, making him a handful for defensive linemen to beat on the inside. If he could continue to develop his strength, he could become an asset for Texas up front in the future.

The offensive line's depth will be critical; Texas added several experienced players this offseason through the transfer portal. With Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymore in tow, the Longhorns’ new-look offensive line could be ready for a strong 2026 campaign.