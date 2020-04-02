Texas Offers Four-Star Louisiana Cornerback

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to four-star cornerback Jyaire Brown.

The Warren Easton (Louisiana) star is the No. 17 cornerback, No. 6 player in Louisiana and No. 122 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Brown has offers from Mississippi State, Baylor, Utah and Tennessee among others.

Watching his film: At 6-foot and 165 pounds, Brown flashes strong top-end speed and surprising hitting ability for his size. Brown comes downhill and often makes plays on the other side of the field by chasing down ball carriers. He doesn't take plays off and has the kind of motor you look for at the Division I level. He's got the length, speed and one-on-one cover skills to play corner, but the way Brown hits and comes up to make tackles make him look like he could end up being a nickel slot corner or even a potentially play some strong safety at the next level if he wanted to.

Where Texas stands: Pundits have Mississippi State in the lead right now in the race to land Brown's services and he's got a visit planned to Knoxville once restrictions are lifted, but Texas still has a chance to climb into this battle. I've written this several times, but it can't be understated how big Texas cornerbacks coach Jay Valai's charisma and energy have been on the recruiting trail. Valai also has experience and connections recruiting in SEC country. It will be interesting to see if the Longhorns can use the virtual tools currently at their disposal to woo this potentially elite defensive back.