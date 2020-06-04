Texas Offers Four-Star Receiver from SEC Country

The Texas Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to four-star wide receiver Antonio Harmon.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound prospect is the No. 41 wide receiver, No. 3 player in the state of Mississippi and No. 215 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to 247Sports.

Harmon has offers from Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, Southern Miss, Tulane, Virginia, Alabama and Tennessee.

Watching his film: Still yet to play his senior year of high school, Harmon already has what would be considered elite size and strength at the Division I level. He's an intimidating matchup one on one and his catch radius makes him open even when he looks covered. Uses his basketball background to shield the football from the defender. He's a physical presence who also makes a difference when blocking downfield. While he's certainly fast enough to play the receiver position, he's probably not going to take the top off of defenses at the DI level. Will have to continue to improve route running and catching the ball during his last high school football season.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns have Harmon's ear, but Mississippi State appears to be in the lead in this battle. It would be a major coup for Texas recruiting to go into SEC territory and pull a prospect with offers from the likes of Georgia and Alabama.