Texas Longhorns Offer Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver

Chris Dukes

Texas threw its hat in the ring in the race to land the services of Anaheim, CA receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

The Servite High School standout is the No. 1 wide receiver, No. 1 player in the state of California and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

He has offers from LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford, USC, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Miami, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon State, Penn State, Utah, Washington, UCLA and Cal Poly. 

Watching his film: A potential Division I prospect in three different sports (basketball, volleyball and football), McMillan is so athletic he makes things look effortless. He has plenty enough speed to take the top off the defense, but shows off his best skills when competing for 50-50  balls in the air. He has a knack for making one-handed catches and his ability to adjust to the ball in the air is as good as anyone at the high school level in his class. 

Where Texas stands: McMilan is currently ranked the No. 1 receiver in his class for a reason and every program worth its salt will likely end up making an offer on him. Right now his list of top schools seems to mostly focus around west-coast programs like Stanford, USC and Oregon with LSU and Notre Dame the two far-off schools that could play a factor. This will certainly be a tough battle with every program throwing out their best pitch, but the Longhorns certainly have some time make their case over the next year plus. 

