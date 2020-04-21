LonghornsCountry
Texas Offers Talented El Paso Running Back

Chris Dukes

Texas extended a scholarship offer for running back Tavorus Jones. 

The 6-foot, 180-pound running back from El Paso Burges High School is not currently ranked by any of the recruiting services. 

Jones was is coming off a sophomore campaign that included 1,134 yards and 15 scores on the ground to go along with 33 catches for 498 yards and five receiving touchdowns. 

Watching his film: I'd be lying if I said I knew a lot about Jones, who flew a little under the radar in the extreme western part of the state of Texas last year. However, after seeing some of his tape it's hard to deny that Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich made a wise choice extending a scholarship offer to the El Paso back. Jones' lateral quickness gives off the impression that he's a side-to-side scat back, but when he hits the hole you can see his powerful 6-foot frame go to work. He does a little bit of everything for his high school team, including catching the ball extremely well out of the backfield and even lining up at quarterback from time to time. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are the first team to make an offer to Jones, but likely won't be the last. There will be more teams casting their gaze out to West Texas going into Jones' junior campaign, but being the first school to offer certainly puts Texas in a good position. 

