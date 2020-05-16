LonghornsCountry
Texas Offers Top 10 Defensive Lineman

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to four-star defensive lineman Tygee Hill. 

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound prospect from New Orleans, Louisiana is the No. 9 defensive tackle, No. 9 player from the state of Louisiana and No. 181 overall player in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

He already has offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia and Louisiana Tech.

Watching his film: Hill looks to be completely at home in the kind of even-front scheme he would see at Texas. He's quick off the ball, understands leverage and pad level and can use both speed and power to beat defensive linemen across from him. At this point he's probably better against the run than the pass, but with some more pass-rushing techniques in his toolbox he could even that out. 

Where Texas stands: Hill is an elite player and will probably see his number of offers continue to rise over the coming weeks and months. We're still really early in this recruitment. What is really interesting about the offer is Texas' continued recruiting push in the New Orleans area. The Longhorns got a commitment from three-star receiver Casey Cain on the same day they offered a pair of 2022 defensive linemen from the area (the other being Cain's teammate Shone Washington). Texas - and in particular defensive line coach Mark Hagen - are making a push to pick up more of these SEC Country athletes and that has to be considered a good thing. 

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Offers Hot Defensive Line Prospect from SEC Country

Texas has thrown its hat into the ring in the battle for New Orleans defensive tackle Shone Washington

Chris Dukes

Texas Vaults Past Notre Dame, Michigan into Recruiting Top 10

Jonothan Brooks and Casey Cain's commitments moved the Longhorns past several big-named schools in the recruiting rankings

Chris Dukes

Texas Misses Out on In-State Linebacker

Texarkana's Clayton Smith chose rival Oklahoma over the Longhorns

Chris Dukes

Texas Gets Commitment From Big-Bodied Louisiana Receiver

The Longhorns offense got a boost today with the commitment of receiver Casey Cain.

Chris Dukes

Texas Gets Commitment from In-State Running Back

Jonathon Brooks' skill set will fit in perfectly with what Mike Yurcich wants to do on offense

Chris Dukes

Texas Receiver Target Chooses Oklahoma

The Longhorns missed out on a receiver target from the state of Florida in Mario Williams

Chris Dukes

Three Major Texas Targets Set to Make Commitments Friday

Where do the Longhorns stand with a group of talented players set to make verbal pledges on social media Friday?

Chris Dukes

USA Today Has Longhorns Going the Distance

The hype is quickly building up for Tom Herman’s fourth season as Texas’s head coach. Patrick Conn of USA Today's Longhorns Wire recently introduced his season prediction, showcasing Texas as a prime national title contender.

Tomer Barazani

Texas' Kamaka Hepa is Riding Out Quarantine on Top of the World - Literally

The will-be junior forward has been acclimating to life back at home north of the Arctic Circle in Barrow, Alaska

Chris Dukes

Texas Athletics pioneer Bill Sansing passes away

Member of the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor, Sansing was a 1941 UT graduate and Texas Athletics’ first full-time sports information director (1945-49).

Chris Dukes