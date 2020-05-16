Texas Offers Top 10 Defensive Lineman

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to four-star defensive lineman Tygee Hill.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound prospect from New Orleans, Louisiana is the No. 9 defensive tackle, No. 9 player from the state of Louisiana and No. 181 overall player in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

He already has offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia and Louisiana Tech.

Watching his film: Hill looks to be completely at home in the kind of even-front scheme he would see at Texas. He's quick off the ball, understands leverage and pad level and can use both speed and power to beat defensive linemen across from him. At this point he's probably better against the run than the pass, but with some more pass-rushing techniques in his toolbox he could even that out.

Where Texas stands: Hill is an elite player and will probably see his number of offers continue to rise over the coming weeks and months. We're still really early in this recruitment. What is really interesting about the offer is Texas' continued recruiting push in the New Orleans area. The Longhorns got a commitment from three-star receiver Casey Cain on the same day they offered a pair of 2022 defensive linemen from the area (the other being Cain's teammate Shone Washington). Texas - and in particular defensive line coach Mark Hagen - are making a push to pick up more of these SEC Country athletes and that has to be considered a good thing.

