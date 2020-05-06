Texas Offers Top Oklahoma 2022 Cornerback

Texas has extended an offer to cornerback Maurion Horn.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back Broken Arrow, Oklahoma is the No. 19 cornerback, No. 3 player in the Sooner State and No. 144 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

Horn has offers from Baylor, Iowa State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas Tech, USC and Arkansas.

Watching his film: Horn found his way onto the field last year as a sophomore because his athleticism couldn't be denied. He looks like the best player on the field most of the time he's out there no mater where he's playing. He's got fluid hips and moves well in any direction. Horn's aggressiveness is exactly what cornerbacks need to have to make it in the Big 12. The best part about him though? His young age and still-developing skills mean his ceiling is still being set. He's a great prospect to keep an eye on as time progresses.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns don't reach into the Sooner state very often. The age-old story goes that players come north of the Red River to play college ball and very seldom go the other way, but this is one of those special occasions. That's not to say that it never happens. Casey Thompson could be the next starting quarterback after Sam Ehlinger and he played his high school ball up north. For what it's worth Horn seems to be open to playing out of state according to the word on the street. If Texas were to get in and win this recruiting battle it would mark a huge head-to-head victory over its biggest rival the Sooners' home turf.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI