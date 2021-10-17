    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texas Out of AP Top 25 Poll After OSU Loss

    The Longhorns will have to work their way back into the AP Poll over the next few conference games
    Author:

    The College Football AP Top-25 for Week 8 was released on Sunday, as the Texas Longhorns (4-3) are now on the outside looking in on the top-25 after a disappointing 32-24 loss at home to the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0) on Saturday.

    Texas received fives votes by AP voters to remain in the top-25, but will instead unranked after the loss at home. 

    The Longhorns came into the game ranked No. 25 in the country looking to hand the first loss of the season to No. 12 Oklahoma State.

    The matchup held huge conference-championship aspirations for both teams. But, with the loss, the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian now have no control over their own destiny in the Big-12 standings. Texas currently sits at fifth place in the conference with a 2-2 record in Big-12 play.

    Around the conference, Oklahoma State has risen to No. 8 in the country after picking up a crucial win in Austin. The Cowboys have found ways to win throughout the season, as four out of their six wins have come within one possession or less.

    The Oklahoma Sooners also picked up a win on Saturday, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 52-31. OU rises one spot to No. 3 in the country in the latest top-25 release. 

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16968385
    Play
    Football

    Texas Out of AP Poll Top 25 Poll After OSU Loss

    The Longhorns will have to work their way back into the AP Poll over the next few conference games

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_16968547
    Play
    Football

    Disaster in DKR: What Went Wrong With The Texas Offense

    Disappointment at DKR; here are the offensive takeaways from the Longhorns’ 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16968386
    Play
    Football

    Longhorns Football: Magic, Dominance and … Uncertainty

    The Texas Longhorns have lost their last two games basically the same way, and there’s plenty of blame to throw around entering a bye week

    3 hours ago

    The Baylor Bears came through with an upset win over the formerly 19th-ranked BYU Cougars. With a record of 6-1, the Bears have risen to No. 20 in the country after previously being unranked.

    With much of the top teams in the conference getting wins this weekend, the Longhorns will likely need to go undefeated the rest of the season in order to have any chance at making it to the Big-12 championship game

    Texas has an open week this weekend before taking on the Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday, Oct. 30. 

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_16968385
    Football

    Texas Out of AP Poll Top 25 Poll After OSU Loss

    The Longhorns will have to work their way back into the AP Poll over the next few conference games

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_16968547
    Football

    Disaster in DKR: What Went Wrong With The Texas Offense

    Disappointment at DKR; here are the offensive takeaways from the Longhorns’ 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16968386
    Football

    Longhorns Football: Magic, Dominance and … Uncertainty

    The Texas Longhorns have lost their last two games basically the same way, and there’s plenty of blame to throw around entering a bye week

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16968389
    News

    Photo Recap: Revisiting the Longhorns Gut-Wrenching Loss to the Cowboys

    The Longhorns let another one slip away as they lose their second game in a row, third of the season.

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16967516
    Football

    Texas Defense Starts Strong, Crumbles in Fourth Quarter in Loss to Oklahoma State

    An ideal first-half performance from the Texas defense went to waste after a disappointing showing in the fourth quarter

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16921549
    News

    INJURY UPDATE: Texas Star LB DeMarvion Overshown Diagnosed With Concussion

    Texas has lost one of its best defenders in the first half of their matchup with Oklahoma State

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16967513
    News

    Texas Collapses Against Oklahoma State 32-24

    The Texas Longhorns once again fell victim to a collapse, blowing a two-touchdown lead to the Oklahoma State Cowboys en route to a loss

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16966931
    Football

    Game Log: No. 12 Oklahoma State 32 No. 25 Texas 24 FINAL

    The Texas Longhorns are aiming to get back on track following their loss to Oklahoma. Follow along with live updates from the Longhorns Country staff here.

    Oct 16, 2021