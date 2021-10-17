Texas Out of AP Poll Top 25 Poll After OSU Loss

The College Football AP Top-25 for Week 8 was released on Sunday, as the Texas Longhorns (4-3) are now on the outside looking in on the top-25 after a disappointing 32-24 loss at home to the Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0) on Saturday.

Texas received fives votes by AP voters to remain in the top-25, but will instead unranked after the loss at home.

The Longhorns came into the game ranked No. 25 in the country looking to hand the first loss of the season to No. 12 Oklahoma State.



The matchup held huge conference-championship aspirations for both teams. But, with the loss, the Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian now have no control over their own destiny in the Big-12 standings. Texas currently sits at fifth place in the conference with a 2-2 record in Big-12 play.



Around the conference, Oklahoma State has risen to No. 8 in the country after picking up a crucial win in Austin. The Cowboys have found ways to win throughout the season, as four out of their six wins have come within one possession or less.



The Oklahoma Sooners also picked up a win on Saturday, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 52-31. OU rises one spot to No. 3 in the country in the latest top-25 release.

The Baylor Bears came through with an upset win over the formerly 19th-ranked BYU Cougars. With a record of 6-1, the Bears have risen to No. 20 in the country after previously being unranked.

With much of the top teams in the conference getting wins this weekend, the Longhorns will likely need to go undefeated the rest of the season in order to have any chance at making it to the Big-12 championship game

Texas has an open week this weekend before taking on the Baylor Bears in Waco on Saturday, Oct. 30.

