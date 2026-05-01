Texas QB Commit Ty Knutson Has Special Opportunity This Summer

The Texas Longhorns are establishing a consistent presence at Elite 11, one of the most prestigious showcases for high school quarterbacks.

An invitation is a significant honor. Twenty of the top seniors in each class participate in the three-day event that features “advanced, 1-on-1 quarterback coaching, intense competition, on-field drills, classroom instruction, and holistic development,” according to its website.

Since the event started in 1999, 12 Elite 11 alumni have played for the Longhorns — including Quinn Ewers, who began his career at Ohio State — and Knutson is set to become the third Texas commit in a row to attend the quarterback competition.

What Ty Knutson, Texas Can Gain From Elite 11 Invite

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team onto the field before a game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Knutson's invitation to Elite 11 adds another layer of national credibility to his recruitment. Only the top quarterback prospects in the nation receive an invitation to compete in the showcase, which has hosted several college and future NFL stars, such as Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence.

The three-day camp includes rigorous training, in-depth film study, on-field drills and live practices. Every quarterback invited gets to work with coaches and former players to elevate their game and prove themselves among the best in the country. At the end of the event, a top 11 is named along with an MVP.

Last year, Texas commit Dia Bell attended the showcase and won Elite 11 MVP. This is a strong indicator of potential success, as you have stood out among your peers. Excluding those still in school, the last six MVPs to enter the NFL draft have been drafted.

Knutson joins Bell (Class of 2026) and KJ Lacey (Class of 2025) as recent Texas commits to participate in the prestigious event. Other Longhorns who participated include Hudson Card, Maalik Murphy and Sam Ehlinger.

In addition to the potential development and experience that can be gained from the three-day camp, Knutson’s invitation is an example of the respect he has garnered on the national stage.

Only 20 quarterbacks are invited, and Knutson is one of five players who were invited and are currently listed as three-star recruits by Rivals. This shows that his recognition outpaces his recruiting ranking, as he is currently ranked 40th among quarterbacks by 247Sports.

Knutson made his mark during the Elite 11 regional tour. He participated when the event was in Dallas in mid-March, alongside top recruits like Colton Nussmeier, Kavian Bryant and Carson White. Nussmeier and Bryant were the only other quarterbacks from the Lone Star State who were among the 20 finalists.

This year’s Elite 11 camp will be held in Los Angeles, beginning May 29. Knutson has a chance to earn back-to-back MVPs for Texas, but the experience will be invaluable as he prepares for his freshman season in 2027.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.