Michael Taaffe Had Heartfelt Message For Texas Fans After NFL Draft

The Texas Longhorns officially saw a few of the football program's most notable players get selected in the 2026 NFL Draft over the weekend.

In total, the Longhorns had six players selected after having a program-record 12 selections during last year's draft. Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and safety Michael Taaffe were among the picks, a moment that was certainly special for fans to watch.

Taaffe, an Austin native, has become a fan favorite on the Forty Acres after starting off as a walk-on. Now in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins as a fifth-round pick, he made sure to send out a special thank you to Texas fans after officially getting selected.

Michael Taaffe to Texas Fans: "You Mean Everything To Me"

Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe leads the team on to the field against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Taaffe spoke with reporters right after being drafted and talked about being reunited with Quinn Ewers along with remaining teammates with Texas linebacker Trey Moore.

But he also got a chance to tell Longhorn fans what the past five years has meant to him.

"It’s just such a big thank you, Longhorn Nation," Taaffe said. "You mean everything to me. I’ll forever bleed Burnt Orange, and the fan base will forever be in my heart. I'll forever remember my time at the 40 acres, and I know they’ll keep supporting me, and hopefully we’re just getting started."

He added that being at Texas has prepared him for his NFL moment. For a program that's produced 29 picks in the last three drafts, this comes as no surprise.

"So well prepared," Taaffe said. "The ability for me to go into those interviews and talk about defensive scheme, and to think of the guy that I came from in freshman year to a fifth-year senior, it’s a night and day difference. It’s so really cool to see what Texas has done in my life and definitely helped me get to this spot.

After not playing as a true freshman in 2021, Taaffe emerged in 2022 with 13 appearances. It's clear he was becoming an impactful player, and by his third season, he was All-Big 12 Honorable mention while helping lead Texas to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

In 2024, Taaffe started all 16 games for Texas and was an AP All-American Second Team selection.

He finished his five-year college career having played in 53 games (36 starts) while posting 222 total tackles (119 solo), three sacks, one forced fumble, 21 pass breakups and seven interceptions.

While the departure of Hill Jr. is certainly bittersweet, Texas fans likely felt even more tear-jerked while watching Taaffe get selected considering the journey he went through from local walk-on to a starter on a National Championship contender. Hill Jr. was a five-star prospect and always had the NFL in his sights from the moment he stepped on campus, but Taaffe's journey has been a true underdog story.

And as he begins a new chapter, the end of that story remains unwritten.

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