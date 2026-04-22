KJ Lacey Is the Clear Answer at Backup QB for the Texas Longhorns

Heading into spring practice, the quarterback conversation for the Texas Longhorns felt relatively straightforward.

Arch Manning is the unquestioned starter entering what could be his final collegiate season, and five-star freshman Dia Bell appears destined for a developmental redshirt year.

That left one of the more intriguing position battles on the roster: who would emerge as the No. 2 quarterback behind Manning?

At first glance, veteran transfer MJ Morris seemed like the obvious answer. Morris arrived from Coastal Carolina with Power Four experience, a history of starting games and the same “experienced backup” profile that Matthew Caldwell filled last season.

But as spring has unfolded, redshirt freshman KJ Lacey has seemingly pulled ahead. Has he done enough to secure the backup role?

Lacey’s spring surge is impossible to ignore

Saraland's KJ Lacey (9) dashes through a hole in the Parker defense at Protective Stadium in the 6A State Championship game. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lacey entered his true freshman season buried on the depth chart as the third-string quarterback, completing just one pass all year.

Still, even late last season, head coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear the staff was encouraged by his development.

"That's what you hope for in a developmental year from a quarterback perspective, of how far he's come in (his) understanding of the offense, development of his body, leadership skills on the field," Sarkisian said about Lacey in a press conference before the Citrus Bowl. "So, all those things, I think he's on the right trajectory to become a really good player for us."

This spring, that trajectory has become much more visible.

With Manning limited following foot surgery and Bell also out, Lacey has received valuable first-team reps — and he’s made the most of them.

Sarkisian praised Lacey’s quick release, timing and command of the offense, especially considering the level of competition he’s facing every day against Texas’ starting defense.

“It’s hard,” Sarkisian said. “KJ is back there, and he’s got Colin (Simmons), Lance (Jackson), Raheem Biles, Jelani McDonald, Alex January. I mean, these guys are players.”

Lacey was arguably one of the most impressive quarterbacks of the spring, particularly on deep throws. His touch and accuracy downfield stood out, while his short-to-intermediate passing looked sharper than expected. During the spring game, he connected with freshman wide receiver Jermaine Bishop for a touchdown up the seam and later found Daylan McCutcheon for another red-zone score.

As practices have become more similar to game-like scenarios, Lacey has looked more comfortable. The redshirt freshman has been making quicker decisions and uses his legs when necessary, showing quick feet when he gets out of the pocket.

So, is the job already his? Nothing is official, and Sarkisian has made it clear that the quarterback room remains a full competition.

Bell continues to develop, and Morris still brings veteran experience that could matter when fall arrives. But right now, Lacey appears to have a real edge.

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