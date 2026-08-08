Rasheem Biles Might Be Even Better Than Texas Fans Realize

For all the hype that Cam Coleman’s arrival in Austin got, and rightfully so as he flashed the ability to be a top wide receiver despite inconsistent quarterback play at Auburn, it seems linebacker Rasheem Biles is not being discussed enough.

With the return of Will Muschamp as defensive coordinator, aside from the secondary, which was fresh off a down year, linebacker was one of the Texas Longhorns' defense's biggest questions entering the offseason.

Texas lost its All-American inside linebacker Anthony Hill to the NFL Draft, and his running mate Liona Lefau to the transfer portal. The two most experienced players at the second level of Texas’s defense were gone, without any ready-made replacements aside from Ty’Anthony Smith.

Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) takes the field to warm up against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a defense like Muschamp’s, which will not only ask linebackers to get downhill and pursue runners, but also add in as pass-rushers and drop into coverage, a lack of experience is problematic.

Yet, that’s why the addition of Biles, an All-ACC player at Pittsburgh, could be one of Texas’s best. While it’s still just days into the start of fall camp, OrangeBloods reported that Biles continues to receive massive praise from inside the program.

"He's not replaceable ... He's a 1 of 1 on our defense,” a member of the program told OrangeBloods.

Rasheem Biles is a 1 of 1 player for Texas 🤘🦈



A source texted @gkketch: "He's not replaceable... He's a 1 of 1 on our defense. Everyone needs to quit thinking that (Tyanthony) Smith is a like for like as players. We don't have two. We have one."



Another Longhorn is not being… pic.twitter.com/nw3JRW9p29 — Orangebloods.com (@orangebloods_) August 7, 2026

That’s exactly what Longhorn fans will want to hear. From one transcendent talent to another at linebacker, Biles is impressing early during his time in Austin.

He may not bring bona fide SEC experience, but he makes up for it with his starting experience and proven production.

In two seasons as a starter, he totaled 183 tackles, 31.5 for a loss, three interceptions, three returned for a touchdown,13 passes defended, and two fumbles recovered, with one returned for a score.

Before entering the portal, he enjoyed a career year with 101 tackles, 17 for a loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

His play-making ability is something that outpaces that of even Hill, who doubled as an off-ball linebacker and pass rusher at times.

At 6-foot-1 and 222 pounds, Biles has all the intangibles to play the MIKE linebacker role in Muschamp's defense, and if his prior production is any evidence, he could be one of the most productive.

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