Texas Recruiting: Longhorns Offer Top Safety in Louisiana

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended an offer to exciting Louisiana athlete Jacoby Mathews.

The Ponchatoula High School star is the No. 12 safety, No. 7 player in Louisiana and No. 154 overall prospect in the 2022 clas according to 247Sports. 

He holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Memphis, Miami, Texas A&M and Utah.

Watching his film: A lot of the film on Mathews shows him playing offense, but you can still take a lot away from the four-star prospect's game tape. He almost always looks like the best athlete on the field when he's in the game. Though his recorded 4.75 40-yard dash time isn't flashy for a safety prospect, he gets up to max speed quickly and uses his 4.59 shuttle time well to get cover short distances fast. He's certainly raw, but raw isn't always a bad thing. Mathews' ceiling is extremely high because of it. 

Where Texas stands: This offer and some of the other ones we've seen in recent weeks show the Longhorns are trying to extend more of a recruiting footprint into SEC Country. It remains to be seen exactly what fruit those efforts will bear. LSU looks like the favorite here with Alabama also in the game. For what it's worth Mathews was certainly soaking in the love from Texas fans on social media following the offer. 

